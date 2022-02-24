Students at PS 143 in Corona certainly did not eat lunch alone last week. In fact, they had some high-profile guests to enjoy Vegan Friday lunch with in honor of national No One Eats Alone Day, a curriculum and campaign to end social isolation and create a culture of belonging.
Schools Chancellor David Banks visited the school with state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilmembers Francisco Moya (D-Corona) and Rita Joseph (D-Brooklyn), who is chair of the City Council Committee on Education.
They met with PS 143 Principal Justine Lucas and were greeted by the school’s chorus who sang “Roar” by Katy Perry, top left.
Banks has been visiting schools and meeting with administrators and community education councils since taking office. He often speaks of his “pillars for success,” one of which is prioritizing health and wellness for students. He has said that includes a healthy mind, body and spirit and has stressed the importance of mindfulness.
At PS 143, Ann Digregorio has been teaching yoga and mindfulness for over 20 years. Banks and the other officials experienced those workshops taking place at the school, as students did sun salutations, top right, and held cards with affirmations like “I am grateful” and “I am brave” printed on them, above center.
The visit coincided with the new Vegan Friday program rolled out by Mayor Adams. The cafeteria hot lunch included rice and beans, plantains, salad and meatless burritos. The meal got great reviews from the group, a marked difference from the lacking vegan lunches shared on social media in recent weeks.
Banks spoke of the energy felt in schools with good leadership and about holding such schools up as an example for others to learn from.
— Deirdre Bardolf
