Court-appointed special master Jonathan Cervas submitted his draft of newly drawn congressional lines to Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister on Monday.
Democrats and Republicans — and other interested parties — have until Wednesday to submit any objections to the draft. Cervas will submit his final map to the court on Friday. The same is true of the state Senate maps, which are expected to come out this evening.
McAllister has presided over the process since the state Court of Appeals — responding to an appeal of a case that began in Steuben County — ruled that the previously passed congressional and state Senate maps were unconstitutional. In turn, it was McAllister who appointed Cervas, a postdoctoral candidate at Carnegie Mellon University.
Perhaps the largest change from the Legislature’s lines — not only for Queens, but maybe even statewide — is District 3. Prior to redistricting, the district included parts of Northeastern Queens, as well as Nassau and Suffolk counties. The map passed in February turned a few heads: It proposed that one lawmaker represent parts of five counties, including sectors of southern Westchester and the Bronx, as well as the aforementioned three.
That is no more: The district would be largely the same as before, two exception being that it extends farther south in Nassau and no longer includes Suffolk County. But in Queens, it will still cover Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Glen Oaks and part of Queens Village, should the final version resemble today’s draft.
For state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx), who has been running for Congress in the district, the new draft poses an issue, since it no longer includes Westchester; she lives in Pelham.
Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) is set to represent more of Western Queens; District 14 could be expanded all the way to Astoria, the maps show. District 12, currently represented by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens) would be pushed all the way into Manhattan. Should the maps stay as is, that could be a problem for Democrats, as Maloney and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan) would live in the same district, possibly pitting the two seasoned, establishment candidates against each other. Both stated today that they would run for NY-12.
The U.S. Constitution only stipulates that a representative be a resident of the state; it does not specify that members of Congress must live in the districts they represent, as Michael Li, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program and an expert on redistricting, confirmed to the Chronicle. Whether that would go over well with voters, however, is an open question.
Districts 5 and 6, represented by Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) and Grace Meng (D-Flushing), respectively, remain largely the same as they are now and in the Legislature’s version of the maps.
CLARIFICATION
An earlier version of this article was unclear as to how District 3 may change.
