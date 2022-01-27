Two months after settling in with their newborn triplets who were born two days apart at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Richmond Hill, two moms spoke with the Queens Chronicle Jan. 21 about their life-changing experience.
“I planned on having one baby,” said Luz Cruz who was born in Colombia and lives in Jamaica. “I get three babies and it was a surprise for me and my family.”
Cruz and fellow mom Yazmin Hoyos Pe–a, who is from Mexico and resides in Coney Island, both didn’t learn that they were pregnant with triplets right away.
“Originally, we found out that we were having two,” said Hoyos Pe–a. “When we found out that we were having three on the way, it was definitely surprising to say the least.”
When Hoyos Pe–a was told that she was having twins three weeks into her pregnancy, it didn’t seem so strange because twins run in her family. It wasn’t until her third trip to the hospital at seven weeks that a nurse discovered she was carrying three identical babies.
“During the check-up she said, ‘There is a little problem,’” said Hoyos Pe–a. “‘It’s not twins, but triplets.’ One was hiding behind the other because they were in the same placenta.”
During Cruz’s first exam, she was told she was expecting one child. In her second visit to the hospital, she was told she was carrying twins and toward the last of her visits she learned she was having triplets.
“I was with my mom at that third visit,” said Cruz. “All I remember was my mom putting her hands on her head. I felt chills, but we were very excited — but shocked — about the multiple pregnancies.”
Both mothers were carrying naturally conceived triplets, according to JHMC spokeswoman Xavia Malcolm. That occurs only once in every 10,000 pregnancies.
Cruz delivered her daughters Celeste, Alma and Sol Cruz on Nov. 9, 2021. Hoyos Pe–a delivered her girls Akoma Betzambe, Eliette and Arlet Tambriz Hoyos two days later on Nov. 11.
Delivering multiples, however, comes with complications, according to Drs. Ugochi Akoma and Ajey Jain.
Both mothers were at risk for cardiac symptoms and delivered baby girls who were premature at 32 weeks, said Akoma, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist and the director of the Perinatal Diagnostic Centers and Obstetric Ultrasound at JHMC.
A typical pregnancy is approximately 40 weeks give or take and mothers pregnant with multiples are not expected to carry beyond 35 weeks, said Jain, chairman of the hospital’s Pediatric Department.
OB/GYN, NICU, nursing, pediatric, cardiology, respiratory, BioMed, anesthesia, medicine, social work and blood bank professionals prepared for the deliveries via mock drills, according to Akoma.
“When a mom is pregnant with three you get three times as much stress to the body,” said Akoma, the eponym for one of Hoyos Pe–a’s daughters. “Underlining conditions are often revealed, there are lots of fluid shifts during pregnancy — there is just a physiological response times three. That is why lots of moms who are pregnant with multiples are cardiac compromised.”
Jain said it was the first time that he has worked with identical triplets in his 30 years at the hospital. He has helped delivered fraternal triplets, with his last being about 15 to 20 years ago.
“They are very rare, very rare,” said Jain. “The last one I remember was two boys and one girl.”
After some time in the NICU, the last of the two sets of triplets were discharged from the hospital on Dec. 18 in time for the holidays. Following their exit, employees at JHMC gave the families baskets filled with gifts for the holidays.
“These moms were extraordinary,” said Jain. “They all did very good, they should all be happy.”
People wanting to support the moms can reach them via their TikTok accounts @yaz_pena or @luzmariposa.
Special thanks go to Erika Coello, the OB/GYN coordinator at JHMC, for translating for the Queens Chronicle.
