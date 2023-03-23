At a time when hate crimes are skyrocketing, one of the leading Jewish civil rights groups in the world is paying particular attention to how digital hate and terrorism is impacting young people.
Speakers from the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Manhattan visited with a crowd of more than 40 people at PS 99 in Kew Gardens on Monday. It was sponsored by Councilwoman Lynn Schluman (D-Forest Hills) and Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
The group’s Digital Terrorism and Hate Report details its most recent studies of social media and how they perform when it comes to flagging and removing sites and postings doing everything from preaching hate to posting recipes for homemade bombs.
Some have digital recreations of infamous mass shootings that resemble video games.
“We need to identify and recognize them,” said Michael Cohen, director of the center’s Eastern Region. “Parents really need to have the tools,” he said.
Rick Eaton, director of research, said the most recent hate crime statistics from 2020 and 2021 are sobering. Crimes against Blacks are up 14 percent; whites 27 percent; gays up 40 percent, Jews 28 percent; and Muslims 51 percent.
“Against Asians, the are up 167 percent,” Eaton said. He and Emily Thompson, associate director for research, said common sites like TikTok and Telegram continue to expose youth to dangerous content. Twitter, he said, has gotten worse since Elon Musk bought it. He also said some gaming sites are designed to appeal to children as young as 8.
“It’s very important that we help children be able to identify these sites,” Thompson said. “What we really want to do is enable them to fight back.”
The evening also included a presentation from Jeff Schoep, who spent 25 years as a leader in the National Socialist Movement, a neo-Nazi white supremacist group. He is the founder of Beyond Barriers, which reaches out to help people leave the movement as he did. Eaton said Schoep even left behind his business as a music producer connected with the movement.
“It starts from fear,” Schoep said. “Hate comes from fear.”
Schoep said unlike the stereotype of damaged people from rough backgrounds, he came from a working-class family.
“I told myself that it was a white civil rights organization,” he said. “It wasn’t, but I convinced myself it was.”
He said it was his activity that cost his mother, an attorney, a judgeship.
“I cost her her life’s dream,” he said. He felt the first pulls out in a sitdown interview with Black musician Daryl Davis, who regularly meets with white supremacists simply to talk and to recognize each other as people. That was followed by an on-camera interview with Deeyah Khan, a Muslim woman filmmaker.
It was shortly after his mother’s death that the dam broke.
“I never taught them this, never proselytized. But my kids knew what I did,” Schoep said. “When my mother died one of my children told my wife, “Daddy does have emotions ...”
He said Beyond Borders offers support that he did not have when he left the movement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.