City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) unveiled her vision for combatting the city’s housing crisis and navigating the land use process last Thursday.
“It’s no secret that New York City is facing a housing crisis that disproportionately burdens those who need affordable housing at the deepest levels,” Adams said. “To meet this crisis head-on, we must build more housing with a Fair Housing Framework, focus on deepening affordability, and prioritize preservation of our housing stock.”
The housing agenda represents more of a blueprint for Adams’ approach to the issues than a concrete plan. It focuses on “increasing housing production with a Fair Housing Framework,” “deepening housing affordability,” “preserving affordable housing” and “restoring capacity for housing agencies and staff.” It does not note any specific legislation Adams plans to introduce.
Asked about what legislation the speaker has in mind, a Council spokesperson said in a statement, “The Fair Housing Framework will be pursued by legislation. This is an unprecedented step for our city, so it is critical that legislative efforts include engagement with various stakeholders in the development of the legislation. The Council has a framework and is prepared to engage in the efforts necessary to move it forward.”
Among several of the methods by which the agenda proposes equitable housing production be increased is by repealing the state’s cap on floor-area ratio, which is now limited to 12.
Adams also suggests that vouchers and tax abatement might be used to help expand affordability. Asked whether reinstating 421A, the tax exemption previously given to developers who build multifamily dwellings in New York City, was on the table, the same Council spokesperson said, “It is critical to incentivize affordable housing development. Confronting this housing crisis will require our state partners, and the Council looks forward to working with them on solutions.”
Both agendas emphasize a need to increase community engagement in approval processes, especially through civic groups and community boards. It is not clear how that will be ensured.
The speaker emphasized last week that creating additional housing throughout the city is not a burden that should be placed on a handfull of neighborhoods.
“Every district must participate in solving this crisis to ensure that affordable housing development is distributed equitably across our city,” she said.
Concerns surrounding that notion are not unlike the objections some have raised against legalizing accessory dwelling units, which has been a controversial topic throughout the borough; in parts of Queens, some worry a denser community would threaten their quality of life, in addition to concerns about safety. Proponents of ADUs and basement apartments argue, however, that legalizing them will present an opportunity to bring them up to code and for them to be regulated while creating more housing. Adams is in the latter camp, and proposed making basement apartments safer last week. “The Council is fully committed to making housing safer and more affordable for all New Yorkers, and we are considering all ideas to accomplish this, including the modernization of basement apartments,” a Council spokesperson said.
