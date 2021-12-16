The election for the speakership of the New York City Council may be expected for early January, but the two lead candidates in the race, Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Francisco Moya (D-Corona), both declared victory hours apart on social media Tuesday.
Both elected officials say they have the necessary 26 or more votes out of 51 to become the member who would set the priorities, steer which laws get passed, direct the public funding for the benefit of constituents across the Big Apple for the City Council and serve as a key check on the mayor.
“Today is a historic day for New York City. After much discussion and collaboration with my colleagues, I am honored to have received the necessary votes to become the next Speaker of the New York City Council,” said Adams in Facebook post. “The incoming City Council will be beautifully diverse and wonderfully collaborative in so many ways. As Speaker, I look forward to being a partner with every Member to help advance the needs of our communities. As a Member of the Council, I will always prioritize my colleagues, labor, and the people of New York and have an open door for every voice.”
Former candidates for the role Councilmembers Diana Ayala (D-Manhattan, Bronx), Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn), Gale Brewer (D-Manhattan) and Keith Powers (D-Manhattan) have dropped out of the race to back Adams, who also has the support of formidable unions like 32BJ SEIU and District Council 37.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams, however, wants Moya — who also says he has the votes in the bag — in the top City Council seat, according to multiple news outlets.
“I am humbled to announce that our diverse coalition of Councilmembers and leaders from across New York City has collected a majority of votes to elect the next Speaker of the Council,” posted Moya on Twitter. “I look forward to leading this body into a brighter future for our great city.”
Four Hispanic councilmembers, Oswald Feliz (D-Bronx), Shaun Abreu (D-Manhattan), Carmen De La Rosa (D-Manhattan) and Christopeher Marte (D-Manhattan), are putting their support behind Moya, according to multiple news sources, as well as the New York City Carpenters Union.
Either victory would be historic, as Adams, the councilwoman, would be the first Black person and Black woman leading the City Council and Moya would be the only Latino with a citywide position.
Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan), a progressive candidate for speaker, is still in the race.
