City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan), chair of the Criminal Justice Committee, released a joint statement Thursday in response to concerns made by Mayor Adams about closing Rikers Island during a fireside chat at New York Law School in Manhattan Tuesday morning.
In the announcement, Adams and Rivera said that the 413-acre facility cultivated a culture of brutal violence and dysfunction, then emphasized that the city must adhere with plans to close Rikers Island by Aug. 31, 2027.
City Council passed a law in 2019 for the closure.
“Today marks four years to the day that New York City must close Rikers to comply with the law,” said the joint statement. “Public safety demands that we remain on-track to closing without delay. To achieve this goal, it is imperative that Mayor Adams’ administration take responsibility for implementing the law, including working collaboratively with stakeholders involved in the criminal legal system to advance necessary progress.”
The mayor’s administration has missed several deadlines related to turning over unused parcels of land from the city’s largest jail for the development of an energy hub, reported the Queens Daily Eagle.
The Office of the Mayor said via email that Adams will always follow the law.
“It has become painfully clear that the plan passed by the City Council during the previous administration leaves open serious questions about the city’s ability to keep New Yorkers safe, while the costs are exploding,” a City Hall spokesman told the Chronicle on Thursday.
When first conceived, the closure of Rikers Island was estimated to be approximately $8 billion. In October 2022, the Independent Commission on New York City Criminal Justice and Incarceration Reform said it would be closer to $10.2 billion due to inflation.
“This is due to: necessary environmental remediation and landfill stabilization; the island’s isolation and single bridge on and off; and the presence of active jails, which would limit construction hours and require a staggered schedule to maintain sufficient capacity during construction,” according to the report. “In addition, the city would have to pay over $800 million to demolish the existing jails on Rikers. The city has already spent $500 million on design, demolition, project management, and site preparation for the new borough-based jails.”
The commission also said that scrapping the shutdown plan and modernizing the facilities on Rikers instead would cost 15 percent more than the $10 billion price tag and take years longer. Smaller borough-based jails will save the city $2 billion in operating costs annually.
The speaker and Rivera said that the city must make consistent investments in pretrial services, alternatives to incarceration, and re-entry services, while addressing unacceptable lengths of stay with the courts, district attorneys, and public defenders, in the joint statement.
The mayor also blamed the city’s courts for failing to process cases. Commissioner Louis Molina of the city’s Department of Correction said that he believes the jail population will hit 7,000 by 2024, reported the Queens Daily Eagle. The new jails are planned to have room for no more than 4,200 inmates.
Asked about the rising costs of the prison and the where the prisoners will be placed during the transitional period, a City official said it’s up to the mayor to address that issue.
“We cannot allow Rikers to continue undermining public safety and must continue the necessary work of implementing a more effective approach to public safety,” continued the joint statement. “The record deaths and continued violence, which endangers both staff and detained individuals, reaffirms the Council’s 2019 decision to bring this shameful chapter in the city’s history to an end and only emphasizes the urgency we must act with moving forward.”
In response, the Office of the Mayor said that despite the challenges of Covid-19 and inflation, the administration is continuing to move forward with the borough-based jail projects by accelerating the timeline, managing costs and adding capacity to protect public safety.
“And the administration remains focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and pursuing upstream solutions to keep young people out of the criminal justice system wherever possible,” added the City Hall spokesperson. “As always, we look forward to partnering with our partners in the City Council to keep New Yorkers safe and spend taxpayer dollars wisely.”
In July, the administration moved forward with an increase in the capacity of the Brooklyn jail from 886 beds to 1,040 due to the realities of the city’s jail system.
