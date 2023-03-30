Two men face more than 50 years to life in prison for a deadly 2017 shooting, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Shakim Allen and Dreshaun Smith, both 29, of Jamaica were convicted on Monday of murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, according to authorities. The former was also tried for stolen property and the latter for arson.
On Jan. 2, 2017, the two men were at the corner of 124th Street and Liberty Avenue at 3:22 a.m. when Allen got out of a Mercedes Benz — driven by Smith — and pointed a gun at Sonny Kalisaran, 24, prosecutors said. Rocky Kalisaran, 31, of Guyana, was waiting nearby after leaving the Underground Lounge, witnessed the confrontation and went to his brother’s aid.
The brothers attempted to flee the scene, but Allen chased them and wrestled the 31-year-old for the gun as the 24-year-old tried to stab the defendant with a keychain pen knife, slashing him in the face, said the DA’s Office. The gun discharged, but it was Smith who drove up to the fight, and fired multiple rounds at the siblings. The younger victim was shot in the arm and back, and the older in the chest, lower torso and leg.
Allen then stole the younger brother’s cell phone and wallet, got into the car and fled with Smith, authorities added. The brothers were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the older one died from his injuries.
The FDNY responded to a call at 6:45 p.m. about a car fire at 186th Street and 104th Avenue in Jamaica, according to Katz’s office. The police later arrived and identified the vehicle as a Mercedes-Benz, which was registered to Smith’s girlfriend. Video surveillance captured him purchasing gasoline shortly before the blaze.
An FBI Cellular Analysis Team was able to pinpoint the discarded younger brother’s cell phone in a sewer near Cohen Children’s Hospital in New Hyde Park, which is where authorities also discovered his wallet, according to trial evidence.
Katz said the older sibling came from Guyana just to vist his brother, but lost his life trying to protect him. She hopes the conviction brings closure to the family.
