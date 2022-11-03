For the South Queens Women’s March, last Saturday in South Richmond Hill was all about celebrating the season and the expression of democracy.
The SQWM, in partnership with the NYC Racial Justice Commission and the Asian American Federation, hosted its first Fall Festival in the Leo Kearns Funeral Homes parking lot in South Richmond Hill on Saturday. The focus of the event was civic engagement, with the group helping to register more than 120 residents to vote.
Saturday was also the first day of early voting in New York.
“This past year, we saw many of our rights being rolled back, including the dystopian overturning of Roe v. Wade,” South Queens Women’s March Founder and Director Aminta Kilawan-Narine said in a statement. “Voting has never been more critical for our underserved community, at every level of government — from local to national.”
“We are hosting our first-ever fall festival in furtherance of our mission: to meet our community where they are and to provide them with the tools and resources necessary to survive and thrive,” she added.
Featured at the event were a bevy of giveaways. Attendees received free groceries, pastries, produce and culturally responsive goods — such as curry powder and vermicelli. Singh’s Roti Shop and Bar on Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill provided the culturally responsive goods, and Tropical Island Roti Shop and Bakery provided the traditional Caribbean pastries.
The SQWM also handed out feminine hygiene products, at-home Covid tests and personal protective equipment. Reading for Black Lives, an initiative founded by SQWM member Fayola Fair, gave away books written by Black, indigenous and persons-of-color authors. Little Guyana Pharmacy provided free flu shots and beverages, and Juice 101 on 101st Avenue in South Richmond Hill provided juice shots.
“This weekend’s Fall Harvest Festival isn’t just a [get out the vote] drive,” Asian American Foundation Executive Director Jo-Ann Yoo said in a statement. “It’s a cultural event that brings whole communities together with art, music, and dance and that connects people with critical resources like groceries, Covid tests, children’s clothing, books, flu shots and so much more.
“Trusted [community-based organizations] like South Queens Women’s March are activating not just Asian American voters but entire communities ahead of these critical midterm elections that will decide who will represent us and the values that are important to us as a City.”
The SQWM also handed out gender-based and domestic violence resources, and the entrance of the event featured a painting from one of the organization’s interns, Jennifer Padilla, depicting South Queens community members lost to domestic violence over the last several years, including Guiatree Hardat, Stacy Singh, Donna Rehanna Dojoy, Rajwantie Baldeo and Mandeep Kaur.
“Exercising our rights as citizens and making sure we have a say in who makes decisions that affect our lives is very important,” SQWM civic engagement team member Christina Motilall said in a statement. “We may not be able to control everything that happens to us and we may feel defeated due to our circumstances but one way to change that is to make the change and vote.”
