Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) gathered commanding officers from the three police precincts intersecting her district on Monday to hold a public meeting addressing public safety concerns.
But while she framed the town hall as a response to “recent and alarming criminal activity” in her district including shootings, attempted sexual assaults, grand larceny of automobiles and petty theft, the conversation mostly revolved around quality-of-life complaints over noise, cars and homelessness.
In her opening remarks, Rajkumar referenced a drive-by shooting that occurred in Glendale two weeks ago as well as another shooting in Woodhaven and a series of sexual assaults that have taken place in Forest Park over the past year.
“Is it a question of more cameras at subways stations, lights at Forest Park, increased patrol presence? Does it begin earlier in education?” she asked hypothetically.
Asked what the biggest and most frequent issues that each precinct faces are, 102nd Precinct Capt. Antonio Fidacaro said, “Right now the 102nd Precinct is the No. 3 precinct in all of the city of all five boroughs as far as 311 complaints.”
Fidacaro said that the precinct had received around 1,900 calls over the last month alone, and over 50 percent are parking-related.
“Captain Fidacaro states that he’s No. 3. I believe I’m No. 1 in the city, as it relates to 311 complaints,” said 104 Precinct Capt.Louron Hall.
Hall said that the precinct averages 2,400 quality-of-life calls per month. Hall said that though the volume of calls has increased over the past year, the precinct has reduced its response time to 311 calls by about an hour.
That’s not to say that the conversation avoided going beyond quality-of-life complaints. Once the commanders began taking questions, residents asked about the sexual assaults in Forest Park, the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run nearly three months ago and a series of violent brawls within the Sikh youth community.
It was Kenny Mankowitz, president of the Forest Park Co-op, who asked about the rape attempts in Forest Park. In response, Fidacaro referred to a November case of attempted rape in the park that led to an arrest within 24 hours of the crime.
“We had a significant amount of resources that we called in from the city and that is the reason we made that arrest within 24 hours,” said Fidacaro.
A day after the meeting, the NYPD announced that it had made an arrest last Friday in response to an attempted rape that happened in the precinct in January.
Rose Kaur asked at the meeting what kind of outreach the 102nd Precinct was making to Sikh Punjabi youth in the Richmond Hill area — a community in which, according to the precinct, a series of severe fights had broken out since 2019 among male youth in their teens, and resulted in assault charges — in one case involving a sword attack, and another involving a two-by-four.
The precinct’s strategy has revolved around Iftekher Mashfiq, a community affairs officer who speaks the Punjabi language, making house calls to those who have been arrested. Mashfiq told the Chronicle after the town hall that his talks involve explaining the legal consequences of assault charges mainly to youth who recently immigrated to the U.S. and often do not have much familiarity with the criminal justice system.
He said that since he began making those calls last year, the precinct has not had to respond to any new incidents.
Community leader Albert Baldeo asked about the death of Rita Persaud, an Indo-Caribbean vocalist and Ozone Park resident who was killed on Christmas Eve by a hit-and-run driver who has not been caught.
Fidacaro could not offer any new information on the case, which is being run by the NYPD Highway Patrol, but he assured Baldeo that it’s not a cold case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.