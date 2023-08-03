South Queens had a blast celebrating National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at events hosted by the 102nd and 106th precincts.
Residents ate delicious food, played numerous games and got a chance to meet the officers that serve their neighborhood. Local electeds, civic groups and community boards were in attendance.
At top right, Officer Nader shows off electronic detection K9 Robbie at the 106 event at Edward Byrne Park. At top left, children and families wait in line for their turn on carnival rides at the event hosted by the 102 at Victory Field. Next to them, Bella C. of Richmond Hill gets her face painted. Below her, neighborhood kids participate in a game with an officer from the 102. To their left, the color guard presents the flags at the start of the event at Victory Field.
Above. Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, commander of the 102, greets attendees before presenting awards to notable community members on behalf of the 102.
At near right, Eddie from Howard Beach serves up some cotton candy for families at the 106 gathering and below, officers from the 106 served up some barbecue fare. At far right, neighbors at the 106 event wait for their turn on a slide and officers engage in a round of catch with teens.
— Kristen Guglielmo
