Two South Queens state legislators with deep pro-Trump pockets in their districts will stay in office despite tighter races than years past, according to Election Day results.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) remained in a position to hold their respective seats against Republican challengers, based on Tuesday’s results, but in both cases their margins were thinner than years past.
The two South Queens legislators aren’t the only ones who faced higher than usual Republican turnout. Their thinner margins came after Republican candidates came out ahead in two hotly contested races in southern Brooklyn and Staten Island that Democrats won in 2018: Rep. Max Rose’s (D-Staten Island) race against Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) and the race between state Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) and Republican Vito Bruno.
In 2016, Addabbo received 62 percent of the general election vote. In 2018, he received 64 percent. On Tuesday he got 54 percent of the in-person vote against his second-time Republican challenger Tom Sullivan, according to the state Board of Elections Wednesday afternoon.
In 2016, Pheffer Amato received 63 percent of the general election vote. In 2018, she received 68 percent. On Tuesday she got 58 percent of the in-person vote against Republican Peter Hatzipetros.
The caveat in the results is that the BOE still has to count the absentee ballots for the districts. After President Trump repeatedly warned his supporters against voting by mail, many expect that the absentee count will favor Democratic candidates.
Asked about the results the day after Election Day, Pheffer Amato said that she would not comment on them until the absentee votes were counted.
“I am so humbled to have had such strong support, once again, from the incredible people of the 23rd Assembly District. There was record voter turnout throughout the entire country, and I’m proud that so many made their voices heard. While I’m excited about such high in-person numbers, I will wait until all votes are counted to comment on any final turnout or any potential margin of victory. Every vote must be counted. Until then, we will continue to do the people’s work in the 23rd Assembly District,” Pheffer Amato said in a prepared statement.
Addabbo told the Chronicle that Sullivan had called him to concede the race on Tuesday night, but that he had too many duties dealing with the yellow zone COVID restrictions in his district to celebrate.
He said that he understood that between the public safety concerns and the mayor and governor’s handling of COVID, frustration has been building in his district.
“Sometimes the incumbents are in the line of fire. I understand that. I understand it totally. I understand the frustration where my constituents are coming from and sometimes where they express their frustration is at the polls,” Addabbo said. “We move forward. The bottom line is I know what I have to address in the district.”
