One day before Mayor Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced a new crackdown on proliferating pot shops, a well-placed law enforcement source told the Queens Chronicle how many are believed to be operating in this borough: 225. That figure does not include the mobile dealers roaming the city in buses and vans.
The NYPD press office did not respond when asked if police have an estimate of the number of illegal shops in Queens. Citywide, it is reportedly 1,400.
Daniel Kurzyna, chief of staff to Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), who has called for more to be done about illegal shops, said he has personally counted 15 of them in Ridgewood, Glendale and Middle Village.
Adams and Bragg said Tuesday that they will seek eviction of illegal shops. They contend the illicit sellers are taking revenue from those licensed to deal, who must either be people previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes or close associates.
Asked if the Queens DA’s Office would follow suit, a spokesperson said via email, “We will continue to work closely with the New York City Sheriff’s Office in closing down illegal operations. What consumers are buying from unlicensed sellers is not regulated and most certainly has not been tested by the state. Private testing has found that the cannabis products sold through these illegal operations often contain harmful contaminants. And the illegal dealers are undercutting the legal sellers, translating into lost tax revenue and lost funding for essential public services.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
