Despite his background as a songwriter and producer, Springfield Gardens resident Raleigh Hall, who goes by the stage name Raleighall, has been creating content on his YouTube page aimed at shining a light on the Southeast Queens community he calls home.
On his show “Blaq Brilliance,” Hall invites guests on to share their stories. On “What’s Cookin with Raleighall,” he allows viewers a peek into his life. He says the purpose of his work is to provide viewers an outlet to consume content that makes them feel good, whether it’s through laughter or inspiration.
“There are many people, community-wise, that don’t have an outlet to laugh, to hear good, informative content that’s not something that they want to turn off,” he said. “I want to welcome them.”
Among those who have appeared on “Blaq Brilliance” are City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Black Spectrum Theatre founder Carl Clay and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Gordon Chambers. In choosing his guests, Hall says he wants to have people on who might help viewers discover their own potential.
“I want to place in front of people the best projection of who they can be,” he said. “If you can relate, then maybe you’ll see yourself in another light.”
“I want people to find out how they can find themselves sooner, quicker,” he added. “That’ll make it better for all of us.”
Of all the guests featured on the show, two stick out for their stories of determination: Adams and state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park).
“Sen. Sanders’ story comes from a father who could not read, but had six, seven children,” Hall said. “Deliberately, his father would sit them down after having himself pushed a plow — the ‘forty acres and a mule,’ so to speak — and had the children doing their homework, when he couldn’t read.”
“Then, of course, there’s our Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, making history,” he added. “I am ecstatic because her proclamation in our interview here on Blaq Brilliance, before she won, was that it was a desire and dream of hers to be council speaker. Lo and behold, it was almost prophetic.”
Featured in one episode of Hall’s separate cooking show is his father, whom he credits for his interest in entertainment. He says his family would go to parks in the area when he was young, where his father would teach those willing to listen his skills on the drums, while his mother would teach African dance.
“Everything about him is amazing, but it’s just his being,” Hall said of his father. “It’s not like he worked to be amazing, as much as he worked at his craft, at his skill, and at giving and giving. I’m not just a byproduct, but a beneficiary of who that man is.”
Though the cooking show is light-hearted in nature, it also gives a peek into some of Hall’s vulnerabilities.
“I myself have had challenges with keeping my weight down, being fit, as everyone else does,” he said. “Many of us have medical challenges that dictate what we can eat, when we can eat. I thought it would be a good thing to show people easy-peasy meals.”
Those interested in viewing Hall’s content can visit his YouTube page: bitly.ws/wtJA.
