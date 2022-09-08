Born in 2020 of residents’ desire to be out in the open with other people after the darkest days of the Covid epidemic passed, the open street designation for a section of 34th Avenue took on a life of its own.
In many ways it has been a model for other projects opening up streets to pedestrians, cyclists, passive recreation and children’s activities. Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee, this summer called it “a superstreet” in an article published by the Project for Public Spaces.
With the city planning to augment the 1.3-mile stretch between 69th Street and Junction Boulevard, a group of residents is asking for the entire project to be reconsidered.
The Jackson Heights Co-Op Alliance has been hosting a series of town hall meetings —the most recent was Sept. 1 — for residents who are concerned about safety, parking and other matters.
Richardo Pacheco said many people in the co-op where he serves as president did not realize that the program is there to stay.
“Some people were asking me, ‘When are they going to remove the barriers and open up the street?’” Pacheo told the Chronicle Tuesday. He said no one had told them, and that an initial community survey might have been more noticeable somewhere other than a city Department of Transportation website. He said concrete blocks, planters and metal barriers have impeded emergency vehicles and make the street look like a war zone.
“So we got together to inform people,” he said. “Not to influence people’s decisions. Just information. If you like this, that’s fine. If you don’t, come together and let our leaders know you’re not OK with this.”
The DOT maintains that every such open street project has designated emergency access routes, which are monitored both during and after project construction. The present plan was first introduced to Community Board 3 in April, and the agency, in its online presentation, pointed to numerous meetings, hearings and consultations with elected officials and the public.
“[The] 34th Ave Open Street has transformed 1.3 miles of the avenue to create new plazas, enhance bike facilities, prioritize pedestrians and children attending the seven schools within a block of the corridor,” DOT spokesman Tomas Garita said in an email.
“As the new school year begins, we look forward to continue working closely with community residents and local elected officials to complete this first phase of the 34th Ave Open Street project and collect feedback for a future capital project,” Garita added.
Krishnan, in an email, denied Pacheco’s assertion that he and the DOT have been inaccessible during the process.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the 34th Avenue Open Street has turned what used to be car-filled pavement into a vital resource for working-class immigrant families, seniors, and the children who walk to school every day in Jackson Heights,” the councilman said. “The Department of Transportation has conducted numerous public workshops, presentations, and surveys over the last two years. Our office has met with every stakeholder about the future of 34th Avenue over the last eight months. As recent hit-and-runs involving children demonstrate, we urgently need public spaces like 34th Avenue that prioritize the safety of residents, not speeding cars.”
