New regulations limiting when people can put trash to the curb are coming April 1, and the Department of Sanitation has been making the rounds to remind people that the rules — including escalating fines for violations — are no April Fool’s Day joke.
Some residents and members of the business community are uneasy about the new regulations, which are part of Mayor Adams’ agenda to combat rats.
Community Board 5 heard from DSNY Community Liaison Joseph Ottomanelli at its monthly meeting in Middle Village on March 8.
Regulations for both residences with fewer than nine units and businesses are the same: garbage in a sealed container may be placed at the curb no earlier than 6 p.m. the evening before. Refuse in bags can be put out no earlier than 8 p.m.
Fines for violations start at $50 and can escalate to $200 within a 12-month period. There will be no grace period, which was among the issues raised at Board 5.
Ted Renz, a member of CB 5 and executive director of the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District, said the rules will unduly burden small businesses.
“Most businesses on a typical commercial strip like Myrtle Avenue close at, say, 6 or 7 o’clock,” Renz said. “Some of the chain stores and some others are open until 8 p.m., so it won’t be an issue for them.”
Renz also said that similar city programs in the past always have had a grace period for people to adjust to the changes.
“That’s not the case here,” he said. “Come April 1, summonsing immediately.”
Renz also said that if businesses are required to buy covered bins or get them from their carting companies, there will be a supply issue at the beginning.
“And you’re going to start summonsing people right away for not having their garbage out in a container ... I understand why you’re doing it. But there needs to be a grace period.”
Ottomanelli said he would follow up to provide more clarity on the issue.
Board member Patrick Trinchese said he is concerned about homeowners getting fined for missing container lids that may get cast off or damaged by DSNY collection personnel.
“Is the DSNY going to insist on the returning of lids to the cans? Trinchese asked. “Because I’ve given up on replacing lids.”
Ottomanelli said the DSNY knows that is an issue and would try to “see if there’s anything we can do.”
Yvonne Reddick, district manager of Community Board 12 in Jamaica, told the Chronicle her group had a similar presentation in February.
“And, yes, those are some of the same concerns that our residents had — about the containers, about the covers on their containers, and about seniors going out at certain times,” Reddick said.
“In daylight saving time at 6 p.m. it’s still light out,” she continued. “At 6 p.m. in the winter months, it’s dark out. At 8 p.m. in daylight saving time, it’s still light. At 8 p.m. in the winter months it’s very dark out.”
Reddick believes elderly residents who don’t have someone to put their trash out for them may feel compelled to do so early if they do not want to head out in the dark to do it.
Reddick also is somewhat skeptical of the mayor’s rodent argument.
“Rats come out at all times, day or night,” she said. “There are homes that are in foreclosure or abandoned. You have rats where there’s dumping. You have rats where there’s construction.”
Betty Braton, chair of Community Board 10 in South Queens, chuckled during a phone conversation Tuesday when asked if she has heard any similar complaints from either residents or business owners.
“Not specifically,” Braton said. “But as we get closer to the deadline date, I’m sure I’ll hear it at the civic meetings in April.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.