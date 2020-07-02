A week into Phase 2 of New York City’s reopening, a trip around South Queens made it clear that not every business district is equally compatible with the new normal.
While some districts have the luxury of wide sidewalks and busy clusters of restaurants, others have noisy trains overhead and narrow streets.
All handicaps aside, street seating is growing. Eateries are lining up to apply for the outdoor dining program as it becomes clearer and clearer that it is going to be their only option for the foreseeable future.
Several weeks ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio greenlit the Open Restaurants program, which allows qualifying dining establishments and bars to expand outdoor seating on sidewalks and patios. But on Wednesday, he announced that Phase 3 would not include indoor dining after the U.S. had its biggest cumulative one-day COVID spike on Tuesday.
Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech, who has been visiting different business improvement districts around the borough to pass out over 700,000 masks, said that it’s not ideal, but businesses have been giving the outdoor seating a shot.
“The overall feedback was they really have no choice, but to give this the old college try, right? Like if they don’t open up and do the outdoor dining, especially while the weather is nice, they may as well just roll up the sidewalk and call it a day,” Grech said.
But even with those restrictions last Friday night, the Cross Bay Boulevard commercial strip in Howard Beach seemed to be thriving.
“To be honest the boulevard is more alive than it ever was. Now there are tables outside down the boulevard,” said Greg Sinacori, sitting with his two children and wife outside Twist It Top It frozen yogurt.
The block between 158th and 159th avenues was especially lively. As the sun set on Howard Beach, summer was in the air. Couples and families traveled from Marine Park to enjoy the outdoor seating. A line stretched in front of the Coldstone and Ragtime Newsstand for ice cream cones. A group of teens rolled down the strip in a muscle car.
“It’s definitely a new experience. We kind of wish it was always like this,” said John Cavaliere of Marine Park, while waiting for a table at Gino’s, one of two Italian restaurants next door to one another that were packed with patrons.
Rob Prisco, manager at the other Italian mainstay, Bruno Ristorante, said that the crowds showed them to have a loyal customer base. The restaurant, which had a pre-existing outdoor patio, has spread tables to cover the entire sidewalk. Luckily for Bruno’s, the outdoor seating arrangements did not come with any extra expenses.
“Right now it’s all we can do, but we should be OK,” said Prisco.
The same night on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven, no restaurant matched Bruno’s crowds. The business strip, which runs in the shadow of a subway line, with considerably less sidewalk space, was much quieter.
Pop’s Cocina and Bar, an established Latin-American restaurant on the corner of 86th Street, has built a near half-block of outdoor seating next to the restaurant. But unlike the cluster on Cross Bay, there aren’t many surrounding restaurants bringing in crowds.
“We are not used to having outside seating in restaurants and on Jamaica Avenue. So this is new for all of us,” said Director of the Woodhaven Business Improvement District Raquel Olivares.
She said that it’s taking time for restaurants to figure out what kind of curb extensions and traffic blockers to use.
“Not everyone is going to have money to spend on things like that,” she said.
El Rinconcito de Nagua, a Dominican restaurant a half-mile down the avenue from Pop’s, had a group of people eating and drinking on its makeshift seating arrangement, which stretched out into the street without a barrier. Beers were flowing and the merengue music was blasting.
Luis Sanchez, enjoying a mojito, tostones and fried chicken, said it was his second time coming to the restaurant this week since it opened outdoor seating.
While the strip hasn’t been as quick to adapt as others, Olivares said that as of Monday, eight different restaurants had applied with the city for street seating.
“We want to make sure that it’s businesses that do it and that they do it the right way,” Olivares said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.