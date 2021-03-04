High school sports have still not resumed in the city but one basketball team has played 101 games since last June.
“What are you going to do? You can’t stay home,” said Anthony Maminakis, head coach of the Spartan Pride AAU club. “You can stay home as much as you can but for the health and the mind of these youngsters it’s good for them to play.”
The team has 10 players with kids from around the city, including St. Francis Prep, Christ the King and Campus Magnet.
“We win most of our games. We’re doing a great job, I think,” Maminakis said.
The team has played in Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.
“One hundred games during a pandemic has to be some sort of Guinness World Record,” said Cardozo head coach Ron Naclerio, who coached Maminakis in the early 1990s.
The AAU team practiced outdoors last year and then indoors on Long Island when it became cold.
There was one player diagnosed with Covid in early December and the program shut down for a month before restarting.
Sometimes only one parent per player is allowed into a game and other times no parents are allowed. In some instances, parents watch the game streaming on their phones outside the gym.
“We’re doing it for the kids,” Maminakis said.
On the baseball diamond, a travel league, consisting of 25 times will begin play April 10, the Staten Island Advance first reported.
A source told the Chronicle one team in the NYC Baseball League is in Queens, consisting of players from Bayside and Francis Lewis high schools.
The team will play under its travel team organization name and use the travel team’s insurance.
Game sites are still being determined.
In late January, Gov. Cuomo announced high-risk high school sports could be played, including basketball, cheerleading, football, hockey, lacrosse, volleyball and wrestling. He left the resumption up to each locality but the city has not announced any plans to start play.
Rallies were held around the city in support of public school sports and the Catholic High School Athletic Association wrote to City Hall, to no avail.
As more time passes, the chances of a baseball season are increasingly in peril.
A petition on Change.org in support of restarting the Catholic school sports season had more than 4,600 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.
CHSAA schools are playing in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk.
