Trash has been piling up across the city for the past few weeks, but northeast Queens is about to get a break from the stink.
After receiving numerous reports of substantial amounts of trash along city streets, City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) announced Aug. 25 that he secured $71,000 in funding to increase Department of Sanitation trash pickups for Auburndale, Bayside, College Point, Douglaston, Flushing, Little Neck and Whitestone.
“As we continue to face the ongoing impact of COVID-19, public health remains top priority, and this allocation will serve to keep our streets clean and our neighborhoods safe,” Vallone said in a statement. “Increased trash bin pickups, particularly around our busy commercial corridors, will help ensure safety and sustained quality of life for all those living, commuting, and doing business in Northeast Queens.”
The trash pileups follow the DSNY’s decision to cease street corner trash basket pickups on Sundays in an effort to accommodate financial restrictions caused by its $106 million FY 2021 operating budget slash. The agency also decided it will send out fewer trucks to make pickups on weekends and holidays.
The modification in pickup scheduling resulted in higher trash pileups, which exacerbated by the summer heat, has made for an unpleasant experience for city residents.
Vallone secured the funding to increase the neighborhoods’ pickups through the City Council’s CleanUp NYC initiative, a 2015 program that provides funding to each Council district for litter sweeps, graffiti removal and other efforts designed to make streets and sidewalks tidier.
The increased trash pickups began on Sunday, Aug. 23 and will remain in place for the next 30 weeks. The funding stretches across two DSNY garages, QE07, which will see additional pickups on Sundays, and QE11, which will receive pickups on an additional weekday. The new dates are in addition to each garage’s regularly scheduled pickups.
“CB 11 is being hit hard by budget cuts across our agencies and all City Services as a result of the tax revenue lost during the pandemic,” said District Manager of Community Board 11 Joseph Marziliano, whose jurisdiction falls within DSNY garage QE11. “We are so thankful to see Councilman Vallone taking the initiative to step in and keep up the quality of life and sanitation we have come to enjoy in Northeast Queens.”
