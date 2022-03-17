Walking home from the 63rd Drive-Rego Park subway station on Friday afternoon during rush hour, Omar Horta stopped to snap a picture with his cell phone of the price of gas at the Mobil station on Queens Boulevard, where the regular cash price was $5.19, well above the current $4.46 average for Queens.
“I have to send a picture to my boss,” said Horta, who is a delivery driver for RDS Same Day Delivery, which is based out of Long Island City.
Horta used to drive to work every day but he has parked his Mazda CX-5 SUV at home for the time being and opted for public transit because it is cheaper.
“I prefer to take the train now. I take the train because of that,” Horta added, pointing to an example of the highest gas prices seen in years.
“We just eclipsed all the records that we set back in 2008,” said AAA spokesman Robert Sinclair about the New York prices.
As of Wednesday, the average price in New York was $4.428 and nationally it was $4.30, according to AAA.
The prices here have ticked down slightly since last week’s average of $4.431.
Queens had the third-highest price out of the five boroughs; Manhattan had the highest at almost $4.60 and Brooklyn had the lowest at $4.41, according to GasBuddy.com
Sinclair attributes it to the political instability caused by the Russian war on Ukraine.
He said that the simple threat of something happening can cause the prices at the pump to jump.
“If the political instability that oil traders don’t like would come to an end, you would see the price of crude oil drop significantly,” he explained.
If peace talks began abroad, for example, that could be enough to soothe the swelling prices.
But, there are other upcoming events that could cause further pain at the pump for customers.
Soon, companies will make the switch from winter-blend gas to summer-blend, which burns cleaner.
Summer-blend gas has a lower RVP, or “reid vapor pressure,” which prevents excessive evaporation in hot temperatures. It is more expensive to produce.
And with those warmer temperatures come more road trips. Sinclair predicts it will be the busiest summer ever as people shake off the doldrums of winter and the Covid pandemic. As demand for gasoline rises, the price does, too.
Despite the rise in prices, a AAA survey found that 52 percent of Americans have plans to take a vacation this summer and 42 percent said they would not consider changing their plans regardless of the price of gas.
Sinclair notes that the June start of hurricane season could pose a further threat to fuel access as much of the area’s gas gets delivered to waterside terminals like those on Jamaica Bay and Newtown Creek.
Luckily, Sinclair has some tips for maximizing what is in the tank.
“The main tip is to slow down,” he said. “The ideal highway speed as far as fuel economy is concerned for a vehicle is 50 to 55 miles per hour. Once you start going faster than that, the engine has to work harder to overcome the increased wind resistance.”
Brake gently and accelerate “like there is an egg between your foot and the pedal,” he added.
Lighten the load in the car’s cargo area and note that although carpooling may seem cost efficient, it weighs the car down, too.
Many people drive on under-inflated tires, too, he said, which reduces fuel economy because about 30 percent of the energy of an engine is used to overcome the rolling resistance of the tires.
Although drivers bear a lot of the burden, they are not the only people feeling the pain.
Sinclair said the most astounding aspect of the gas price crisis to him is the record-setting price of diesel, which is used in trucking and was at its highest, not accounting for inflation, on March 12 at $5.13.
“Companies are passing the cost onto the consumer so even if you do not drive, and a lot of people in New York City don’t because we have such a viable public transportation alternative, you’re paying higher prices because of higher fuel prices.”
Arthur Miller is an attorney from Rego Park who specializes in transportation and trucking issues and is the publisher of New York Truck Stop, an online community based out of Long Island City for businesses that use commercial vehicles.
“Everyone wants what they ordered online and everyone wants their supermarkets well stocked and regardless of the price, it has to get done,” said Miller.
“Somebody will have to pay eventually.”
In a recent blog post on New York Truck Stop, Miller and his son Zach, who is from Forest Hills and runs the site along with his father, discuss state lawmakers’ proposed suspension of Albany’s gas tax.
“Of course, you can make the argument that every little bit helps, but it really is just a little bit,” said Zach Miller.
“We do have concerns about that money that is supposed to be earmarked for infrastructure, not going to the infrastructure because they gave a fuel tax holiday.”
Instead, they would like to see the elimination of the state highway tax.
“New York is one of the few states left that has a highway use tax, and that would be a massive relief to the trucking industry,” said Zach Miller.
The trucking owners and operators are vocally upset, he said, about the prices that often fall on them.
“It is just a continued two years of supply chain problems ... not getting supplies and not getting the equipment and the prices of the vehicles. It’s a continuation of two very difficult and shocking years,” he said.
It does pose an opportunity, however, for fleets to make their operations more efficient, the younger Miller said.
“There are ways of maintaining the vehicle at a certain rate and making sure the drivers are really on top of the mileage. There are ways to get more out of each gallon of fuel and to drive more efficiently and emit less of these emissions,” he said.
“There’s certainly an opportunity for some of these fleets to operate a little bit more efficiently here.”
It is not all “gloom and doom,” though, the Millers said, as prices have already started to tick down.
In the meantime, many who rely on driving to earn a living will continue trucking along, hoping prices become affordable again.
Alejandro Perera is an Uber driver from Rego Park who has to pay for the gas he uses.
“I need to be working and if I do not pay for gas, I’m not working and that’s not good,” he said.
He has been driving for Uber and Lyft for four years and remembers coming to the United States when gas was still $2.09.
He tries to save money by driving a fuel-efficient, four-cylinder SUV but his wife, who got a new car this year, does not get as good mileage.
“It’s very expensive for her,” he said. “Hopefully, the government can do something soon.”
