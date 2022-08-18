In response to repeated reports of mail theft from area relay boxes, the United States Postal Service has retrofitted some of them with upgraded locks, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) told the Chronicle.
“This relay box, for example, has now two master keys that they use,” Meng said, referring to a video a mail carrier showed her recently, which she shared with the Chronicle during an interview last week. “She said that that has been better.”
Meng was unsure of whether all relay boxes would eventually get similar locks.
The alteration to the lock was made after numerous thefts from relay boxes — the green boxes mail carriers use to pass mail to the next carrier — were recently reported in the area.
Just as Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan, commanding officer of the 107th Precinct, previously told the Chronicle, Meng said that in some of those recent cases, master keys had been stolen.
Those cases were part of a recent string of thefts throughout the 107th Precinct, as well as in College Point. That prompted Meng to send a letter to the United States Postal Inspection Service about the issue.
Back in November, nine relay boxes in Downtown Flushing had been tampered with and had their contents stolen, as the Chronicle reported at the time.
Mail theft in Northern Queens is not a new phenomenon. Meng recalled previous incidents of mail theft from the traditional blue mailboxes in her district, during which some of her constituents lost significant amounts of money.
“People would literally do what they call ‘fishing’ — it’s exactly what you think — they’d fish people’s checks right out of the mailboxes, and wash away ... the name, the recipient to pay to, and then money would be stolen from them,” Meng said.
The congresswoman recalled one constituent of hers who had “tens of thousands of dollars” stolen from him.
That led Meng to push for mailboxes to be redesigned so that they have slim slots for envelopes, rather than a hatch that can be pulled out; those have since become widespread throughout the city.
And though that seemed to have done the trick for a time, recent events suggest that some may have found another method of stealing mail.
Great Neck, LI, resident Larry Penner was mailing some bills in Little Neck on Tuesday morning when he noticed it.
“I had to push three of the envelopes through, I pulled the fourth envelope out, I could feel the gooey substance,” he told the Chronicle. “When I put my hand in the slot. I could literally feel the glue.” He speculated that it was a kind of super glue, perhaps Gorilla Glue.
“So evidently, these are not totally foolproof,” Penner said of the mail slots. “Because people are gluing them like they used to do with the old boxes. I guess they must have found a way to pull stuff out.”
Asked for comment, a spokesperson for the USPIS wrote in an email to the Chronicle, “We have been made aware of recent complaints in that area and we are investigating.”
