Sewer and drainage infrastructure upgrades to the area known as The Hole have wrapped up and should provide some relief to the low-lying area plagued by flooding.
The city Department of Environmental Protection announced last week that it has completed the upgrades to the storm sewer system in the “Jewel Streets” area wedged between the Conduit and Linden Boulevard on the Queens-Brooklyn border.
New storm sewers and catch basins at problematic intersections identified by the community and DEP engineers have helped reduce flooding caused by the area’s low elevation, the agency said in a statement. Long-term solutions remain in the works but the “short-term quick fixes” bring immediate relief.
From March 3 to the 13, the DEP installed a storm sewer extension consisting of 280 feet of 8-inch ductile iron pipe along Dumont Avenue, between Ruby and Emerald streets. Then, an additional 230 feet of pipe was run from the intersection of Dumont and Ruby and attached to a new catch basin.
Additionally, to alleviate flooding on the southern side of Linden Boulevard, work included installing 232 feet of 12-inch ductile iron pipe along 149th Avenue, from Sapphire Street to 79th Street, where it was connected to an existing storm chamber. A catch basin was also placed on the corner of 149th and Sapphire, according to the DEP.
“This upgrade to the Jewel Streets area drainage network has already proven effective at alleviating problematic intersections where rainwater once collected, creating prolonged flooding,” said DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala. “Residents can be assured that we will continue to seek out solutions to further improve the neighborhood’s infrastructure.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said in a statement, “Every resident of this city, regardless of ZIP code or socioeconomic status, deserves to live in a community that neither chronically floods nor endures decades of disinvestment. These immediate investments in the infrastructure of the Jewel Streets neighborhood are significant steps in the right direction, but it is clear there is much more work to be done to provide the kind of quality-of-life our community members deserve.”
Back in October, Richards toured the site alongside elected officials including Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) as they called for attention to the area.
At the time, Richards said a “perfect solution” would be raising not only the streets but the whole neighborhood, but it would be almost impossible to address the flooding entirely.
“I am pleased to see this location getting the attention it deserves,” Ariola said in a statement. “The DEP’s work should improve the area and allow a higher quality of life for residents by mitigating the flooding issues that have been a problem for years.”
State Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn), whose district covers part of The Hole and now New Howard Beach, said the announcement of some infrastructure upgrades to the storm sewer system is good news.
Persaud continued, “I thank the DEP engineers for providing much-needed relief to reduce storm water better and look forward to future upgrades.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), whose district previously included the area, said he is glad to see the DEP working with the community to identify problematic areas.
The sewers and catch basins will help reduce the most severe and dangerous flooding there, as well as reduce the frustration those conditions have had on residents, he said.
