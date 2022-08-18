From now on, when drivers on the Horace Harding Expressway or Francis Lewis Boulevard go past the Long Island Expressway overpass near St. Francis Preparatory School, they may wonder: Who was Detective Anastasios Tsakos?
The answer, should they seek it, will be equal parts simple and tragic. Tsakos was a father. He was a husband. He was a community member devoted to serving the people. And he was taken far too soon in an alleged drunk and high driving incident on April 27, 2021.
It may not be how his family dreamt it or ever wanted it, but Tsakos was immortalized in a bridge-renaming ceremony on Monday. The Francis Lewis overpass between LIE exits 26 and 27 will forever be known as Det. Anastasios Tsakos Memorial Bridge.
“Police Officer Anastasios Tsakos gave his life to protect every New Yorker who travels on these roadways,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said. “They must know and remember his name.”
Tsakos was a 13-year veteran of the force. He was out on the night of April 27 responding to a call of a vehicle in flames after it crashed into a concrete wall on the LIE ramp onto the Clearview Expressway.
Jessica Beauvais was driving in the same eastbound direction as the crashed car. With an alleged blood-alcohol content of .15 (as measured two hours after the crash), she struck Tsakos at high speed, continuing on for several exits before running her car into a curb in front of a shopping complex on the Horace Harding Expressway.
Tsakos was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. Beauvais was indicted on a 13-count charge, including aggravated manslaughter in the second degree. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.
Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) sponsored bills in their respective legislative bodies to have the overpass near the crash site named in Tsakos’ honor. The bills were signed into law on June 30.
“Future generations will be reminded of his sacrifice and this will demonstrate to the public the dangers our police officers face each day,” Stavisky said. “I hope his family takes solace in the love so many have shown.”
“This sign is a promise to the Tsakos family that we will never forget that tragic day, and he will always be in our hearts,” NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster said.
Irene Tsakos, wife of Anastasios, spoke of the importance of honoring her husband in the same place where he lived and worked. The Tsakos family would make trips to nearby Cunningham Park, she said, and their two children learned to ride bikes in area parking lots.
“Naming this overpass after my husband is a beautiful way to honor and celebrate his legacy,” she said.
“A big part of my heart will always remain here,” she added.
