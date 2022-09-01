American Softball wrapped up its 2022 season last Saturday with its annual World Series game.
The league, which supports those with disabilities, served around 90 players from across the city this season, with help from 15 volunteers, and they met every Saturday throughout the summer to play.
First baseman Jason, top left, was named this year’s Most Valuable Player. He leads the group each week in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, below Jason, second from right, threw out the first pitch.
The Cross Bay Boulevard McDonald’s in Howard Beach donated 150 Big Macs as part of the lunch after the big game.
Founder Randy Novick and partner Tina Roseman, top right with players showing off their trophies, were granted citations from the Mayor’s Office.
— Deirdre Bardolf
