“Do you pledge not to travel to Israel if elected to City Council in solidarity with Palestinians living under occupation?”
The New York City Democratic Socialists of America is asking that of City Council candidates as the organization determines who it will support in next year’s election cycle.
“Even though foreign policy falls outside the purview of municipal government, gestures like travel to a country by elected officials from a city the size and prominence of New York still send a powerful message, as would the refusal to participate in them” the questionnaire continues.
The question was met with backlash from many.
Michael Miller, executive vice president and CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York said, “That the NYC DSA would require candidates to pledge, if elected, not to travel to Israel is despicable.”
Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), one of four borough councilmembers not facing term limits, criticized the DSA.
“I see they are no longer even trying to hide their antisemitism,” he tweeted last Thursday. “I have spent many months of my life in #Israel and hope to go back there soon. This question is despicable and only serves to try and tear our city apart. Forever no!”
Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) called the DSA the “#antisemitism caucus,” in a tweet last Thursday.
More than 50 New York State assemblymembers denounced the question in a statement Tuesday.
“The DSA’s position cannot be rationalized,” the statement said. “It is offensive, antisemitic, and dangerous, particularly at a time when antisemitism is on the rise in the United States and in the New York area. No political organization that embeds antisemitism into its platform should be welcome in the halls of our legislature.”
The DSA city chapter’s co-chairwoman, Sumathy Kumar, declined to answer whether the group supports the existence of Israel in an interview with Kings County Politics earlier in August.
Part of NYC DSA’s platform, according to its website, is ceasing support for colonialism, apartheid and oppressive regimes. That means ending “US complicity in Israeli apartheid, occupation, and other violations of Palestinian rights,” and includes supporting the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement.
The DSA’s Council questionnaire also asks candidates if they support the BDS movement, and if not, why.
“With anti-semitism surging across the country, I am disgusted by this brazen act of hate by @nycDSA,” Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) tweeted.
He added, “I call on every member of the @NYCCouncil to denounce this questionnaire.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) criticized the travel question in a statement Friday morning.
“It’s not surprising to see despicable content coming out of the NYC Democratic Socialists of America. However, the outright anti-Semitism on display here is absolutely sickening,” he said.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) also called the question anti-Semitic.
“No matter your political leanings, for many, a visit to Israel is a visit to their family’s homeland, a holy site of their religion or to improve important relations,” he said. “We do not ask people not to travel to China or other countries that suppress human rights. At a time like this, we should be working to foster better relations around the world.”
Asked for a response, the NYC DSA said in an email that members of the City Council are “regularly taken on an expenses-paid trip to Israel that functions primarily as a political junket to foster ties between local officials and the Israeli state. It is the only country that Council Members are regularly taken on delegations to visit for this purpose.”
The statement said that Palestinians have called upon lawmakers not to make the trips and that the DSA asked prospective candidates if “they would respect that call.”
It continued, “New York has a large Palestinian community, and elected officials in NYC should represent those communities as much as they represent others. We are in no way opposed to trips in a personal capacity to visit family or for other personal reasons.”
