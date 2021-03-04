In March, we celebrate Women’s History Month. Social Security has served a vital role in the lives of women for more than 80 years.
Women have longer life expectancies than men, which means they live more years in retirement and have a greater chance of exhausting other sources of income. It’s important for women to plan early and wisely for retirement.
Our benefits portal at ssa.gov/benefits/retirement provides detailed information about how life events can affect your Social Security retirement benefits. These events may include marriage, widowhood, divorce, self-employment, government service and other life or career changes.
Your earnings history will determine your benefits, so we encourage you to verify that this information is correct.
You can create your personal “my Social Security” account at ssa.gov/myaccount and view your earnings history. If you find an error with your earnings, it is important to get it corrected so you receive the benefits you earned. Our publication, “How to Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record” at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf, provides you with details on making a correction.
If you would like to learn more about how we can help women plan for retirement, check out our online booklet, “Social Security: What Every Woman Should Know.” You can find it at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10127.pdf. Please consider sharing it with family and friends.
It could change their lives for the better.
Apply for your retirement benefits with Social Security
Did you know that you can apply for Medicare online even if you are not ready to retire? Applying online can take less than 10 minutes. There are no forms to sign and usually no required documentation. We’ll process your application and contact you if we need more information.
Visit ssa.gov/benefits/medicare to begin. There, you can apply for Medicare and find other important information. People are usually eligible for Medicare at age 65. If you want to start receiving Medicare at age 65, your initial enrollment period begins three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after that birthday.
Some Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for Extra Help to pay for the monthly premiums, annual deductibles and co-payments related to the Medicare Prescription Drug program. You must be receiving Medicare, have limited resources and income and reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia to qualify for the Extra Help.
More information on Extra Help is available at ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp.
You may also be interested in reading these publications:
• Apply Online for Medicare — Even if You Are Not Ready to Retire www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10530.pdf.
• When to Start Receiving Retirement Benefits www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10147.pdf.
Help a friend or family member by sharing this information. It can improve the quality of their life.
Nilsa Henriquez is a Social Security Public Affairs Specialist located in Queens.
