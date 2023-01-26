Absent any measurable amount of snow by Sunday, Jan. 29, the New York City area will set the record for the latest-ever date in winter without the white stuff.
The simple answer according to experts consulted by the Chronicle was the same — it has just been too warm for snow to form and stick. But the underlying causes, they said, are myriad.
“We have actually had about an inch more than the normal precipitation for the past month, compared to Dec-Jan over the last 30 years,” said Timothy Eaton, a hydrologist and geologist at Queens College, in an email. “But the temperatures have also been above normal as well. So that makes all the difference: we got rain instead of snow.”
He said, for example, that a storm last week could have produced 6 inches of snow had the temperature been five and 10 degrees cooler.
“[The] temperatures didn’t get below 40F based on measurements at Queens College, so there was no chance the 0.70 inch precipitation we got could have been snow.”
Brian Ciemnecki of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said recent storm tracks have been bringing warmer ocean air with them; he said their indicators say warmer-than-normal temperatures will be holding for a while.
“That doesn’t mean we can’t get a snowstorm out during that period,” Ciemnecki said. “It just means that the signals are in place for ... the atmosphere to keep warmer air in place. It does appear that we’re going to stay that way for a little bit longer.”
Peter Geiger at the Farmer’s Almanac said the La Ni–a weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean also is playing a role. La Ni–a is an oceanic and atmospheric condition that sees lower-than-normal ocean temperatures across a section of the eastern Pacific near the Equator. It is considered the colder sister of the El Ni–o pattern. Both are acknowledged to have far-reaching impact on the country’s weather.
“We talked about it being really cold at the end of January, early February,” Geiger said. “So maybe there’ll be some very light kind of stuff. Beyond that, you may just have one of the couple of winters where there was nothing to talk about.”
Eaton said in terms of the environmental effect, the present situation is a mixed bag.
“On the one hand, if the rain is nice and gradual, like in the last two rains over the past week, that’s good for groundwater recharge,” he said. “On the other hand, if the rain falls in higher intensity storms (heavier rain over short times), that could pose more problems for the NYC stormwater system, cause more sewage releases at combined sewer outfalls, and lead to more flooding in parks and other low-lying areas of the city. Heavier rainfall in winter nor’easters could lead to more situations like Ida last year, with catastrophic flooding in homes in parts of Queens.”
