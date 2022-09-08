The days of kids wearing their pajamas inside out to bring on a snow day are over for city students, Schools Chancellor David Banks announced on Tuesday.
Students will instead be expected to participate via remote learning in the case of inclement weather.
“With the new technology that we have — that’s one of the good things that came out of COVID — if a snow day comes around, we want to make sure that our kids continue to learn,” Banks said in an interview on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York.”
Snow days had been done away with during the pandemic and the policy was renewed last year, according to reports, and now seems to be gone for good.
It is expected to make the mandated 180 days for students to be in school easier to reach.
A United Federation of Teachers spokesperson told the New York Post that teachers are expected to have a plan for a “digital classroom” in place by Sept. 30.
The DOE did not immediately respond to a request for further details on students in shelters or who can’t be home alone.
— Deirdre Bardolf
