A new smoke shop, Howard Puff Convenience, has opened at 159-55 102 St. in Old Howard Beach. According to resident PJ Marcel, who visited the store in person, it sells CBD and THC-infused products.
Though it opened with a limited stock of vape cartridges, lighters, bongs and hookah, Howard Puff Convenience may sell other products, such as oils, waxes and “flower,” the new name for cannabis buds.
The announcement of the store’s impending opening came on Facebook via a livestream on the Howard Beach Dads group by Marcel on Aug. 12.
The comments section contained over 250 comments of mixed opinions, with most residents voicing their disapproval. One person wrote, “Looks like a perfect addition to our quickly deteriorating neighborhood.”
Other residents seemed to welcome the new business. One commenter remarked, “I think the people in the neighborhood are going to be shocked by the amount of neighbors who smoke.”
The store’s opening comes despite a partial stop-work order existing on the property. Since July 24, there also have been four complaints filed against the site, and one Environmental Control Board violation issued, according to the NYC Department of Buildings website.
And the opening comes as South Queens elected officials have been trying to get the area’s unlicensed smoke shops shut down.
In late June, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) worked with the NYPD in getting the Plug Smoke Shop in Richmond Hill closed. Ironically, Howard Puff Convenience is opening next to the location of Addabbo’s old office before district lines changed.
“I understand that there are community concerns about the Howard Puff Convenience Store opening in a section of Howard Beach that’s no longer in my district,” Addabbo said in a statement.
“However, while not enough is known about the establishment at this time, I will be monitoring the situation. ... In general, there is a need to seriously crack down on the illegal pot shops that have become a blight and danger in our communities.”
Area Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) was among those who recently sponsored a bill, Int. 1001, which holds landlords accountable for tenants who knowingly sell unlicensed cigarettes, e-cigarettes, tobacco products or illicit cannabis [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
“My office is aware of the store, and we want to make it clear that if they are found guilty of selling unlicensed products, both they and their landlords will be made to pay for it,” Ariola said in a statement provided to the Chronicle. “Their landlord is fully aware of Intro 1001 and what that legislation entails.”
The owner of Howard Puff Convenience could not be reached for comment.
