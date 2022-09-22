Maspeth Federal Savings wanted its first Smile on Maspeth Day carnival since 2019 to be special.
Boy, did they pull it off, with crowds flocking to the bank’s parking lot at 56-18 69 St.
Above, Little Sammy the Clown high-fives a young fan who evidently has springs in her sneakers. At center, rides included a train for kids of all ages, and a Ferris wheel for the much younger set.
Above right, the Royal Hannaford Circus sailed into town with its interactive pirate ship. At right, what kid of any age doesn’t like bubbles?
