The Smile on Maspeth Day Carnival will return for the first time since 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Sponsored by Maspeth Federal Savings, the carnival will take place in the parking lot of the bank’s main office, located at 56-18 69 St.
The festivities are free and open to the general public, rain or shine.
Bank leadership said in a press release that the event, coming back for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, actually would be returning to its roots as a community booster.
“We founded Smile on Maspeth Day in 2008 to lift the spirits of the community,” said bank President and CEO Thomas Rudzewick. “Its mission rings true today, and with this year’s event, we hope to give people a reason to smile and have some fun after these few years.”
The Royal Hannaford Circus will be on hand with an array of acclaimed performers, with several showings throughout the day.
Performing since the 1600s, the Royal Hannaford Circus features spectacles like chair balancing, juggling and the RHC Riders motorcycle globe. Other acts include:
• an interactive “pirate-training” show and tour for adults and children aboard a 30-foot pirate ship;
• the Captain Faust Magic Show, featuring Vegas-style illusions and exotic animals; and
• the Muttville Comedy Dog Show, boasting a pedigree spanning the Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus and “Late Night with David Letterman.”
Additional child- and family-friendly activities on the marquee include a bouncy house, an obstacle course, carnival games and face painters.
There also will be strolling clowns, balloon makers, stilt walkers and costumed characters. MFS will also host a dance party with a DJ and giveaways throughout the day.
“Smile on Maspeth Day stands out to me over my 20 years here at MFS,” said Victoria Grappone, vice president and director of deposit operations. “To see the smile on children’s faces, it’s just an amazing day for everyone.”
