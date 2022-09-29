The storm that doused Queens Sept. 13 was, meteorologically, not the equal of Hurricane Ida’s remnants on Sept. 1 of last year.
But that is cold comfort for those whose homes were flooded again, and who lost even more.
Dan Wisotsky, a retired Marine, lives near the Cooper Avenue underpass in Glendale.
“The worst part was last Sept. 1 in Hurricane Ida,” Wisotsky said in an interview last week. “The underpass flooded all the way up to the train trestle ... When it backs up to that point, everything comes back up through the sewer lines of the residents in the area. I had two and a half feet of sewage in my basement. I lost mostly everything [in the basement]. It was in shambles for a couple of months.”
This past Sept. 13 wasn’t quite that bad.
“Just a couple of inches of water backing up through the sewer system,” he said. But it was just enough to cause problems.”
He referred to drainage improvements made when the underpass structure and roadway were redone in 2012 to 2013. He’s at a loss for answers.
“I’ve owned my house since February 2004,” he said. “Prior to this there has never been an issue. Nothing has ever happened, not even during Superstorm Sandy. Nothing like this started until last year.” He also does not recall seeing city Department of Environmental Protection trucks cleaning storm drains in the last few years.
Later that day, Maryann Maragioglio of Woodside said she had recently found letters from the city to her parents after their home flooded in the 1970s or 1980s.
But during the decades between then and Ida, there were no problems.
“My 13-year-old dog died from Ida,” Maragioglio told the Chronicle. “Not from the storm, but from licking the mold that formed on the floors. I had 14 feet of water in my house. My whole house had to be gutted. [The Federal Emergency Management Agency] gave me some money, but they only pay for structural damage. I had to buy a new furnace, new gas meters, new floors and walls, everything else.”
She now has a new dog, a Labrador retriever. But much of what was not destroyed in her basement last year was destroyed in her garage this past Sept. 13.
“It was raining and we heard a big clap of thunder,” she said. “My dog went bananas. I looked out the window and saw a manhole cover shaking and before you knew it water was coming up from the main. I looked in my basement and it was already coming up from everywhere.”
Many items that were either salvaged from Ida or given to her afterward were damaged in her garage this month.
Speaking with DEP workers recently she was told that there was a major blockage in the area that the agency is trying to find; and that her neighborhood is called “the bowl” for its location between high areas, and for the runoff from the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.
In an email, DEP spokesman Edward Timbers said the Sept. 13 storm caused widespread flooding. He said the Cooper Avenue Underpass both is a topological low point and that water tends to carry litter and debris that clog drainage systems.
He said with more and stronger storms expected because of climate change that can overtax the capacity of the sewer system, the city is focusing on creating a multilayered system of defense that will combine the use of green infrastructure and traditional sewers to better manage these storms.
In a letter to DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala dated Sept. 13, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) pointed out that city flood maps do not include areas that suffer repeated flooding; and that existing — and expensive — green infrastructure does not seem to be as effective as promised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.