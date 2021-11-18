Antun’s of Queens Village held a Back-to-Business event last week to help entrepreneurs gear up for the holiday season courtesy of the catering hall’s owner, Mickey King. Hosting the event was Ree Brinn, an account executive at the Queens Chronicle, which sponsored the affair.
“The event was about booking holiday parties, but it became about more, such as Veterans Day,” said Brinn. “There were family members of veterans who served during the Korean War and Vietnam War.”
A special thanks goes to Helium Image for recognizing the Queens Chronicle’s 43rd anniversary with purple ribbons at the event.
There was also an award ceremony for Heroes in the Business Community and a certificate of appreciation for supporters of breast cancer awareness and breast cancer survivors.
The latter award went to US Mortgage, Real Estate Homes LLC, Choclat Loft, Pear Tree Explorers, LegalShield, Flowers of Hope NY, Eleonora Greco, Rita Maruca, Sheeba Madhu and Magna Restaurant. Katho Cato, the executive director of Queens World Film Festival, which celebrated its 11th anniversary, presented the other award.
Winning the business heroes award were the Queens Chronicle, Elmhurst Hospital, C-Town Fresh of Astoria, Marco Hotel, Il Punto Restaurant, King Manor Museum, Tony Pecora, Rita Maruca, Brinn, Magna Restaurant and The Austin Book Shop.
“It was very nice, it was a big surprise,” said Raymond Harley, owner of The Austin Book Shop, about the awards.
Harley says there hasn’t been a spike in demand for books as the holiday season begins, but that might be because people have been purchasing literature throughout the year due to the pandemic.
“I don’t particularly see a spike,” said Harley. “We are on the internet and we don’t sell any digital books at all ... People are at home, on the internet, and buy books.”
The Austin Book Shop has also got into the holiday spirit at its physical location, which is decorated in wreaths. It is located at 104-29 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill.
Harley is looking forward to the next Back-to-Business event and Antun’s danishes.
Sheeba Madhu, an honoree who received an award for supporting Breast Cancer Awareness, came to the gathering to represent LaGuardia Sheraton East Hotel, located at 135-20 39 Ave. in Downtown Flushing. Madhu is the director of sales marketing for the hotel.
Madhu has worked at LaGuardia Sheraton East since 2006 and has risen up the ranks from desk agent to sales coordinator to sales manager, before her most recent promotion to director. The entrance to the lobby of the hotel was remodeled, but because of Tropical Storm Ida and an earlier storm this year, the grand reopening for the hotel was delayed, but will occur later this month.
“There were delays with shipping and truck issues, but it will happen definitely by the end of this month,” said Madhu. “We have a more modern design in the lobby with a café bar, '& More,' which is welcoming and where you can have a drink and food. That is new.”
The cafe bar "& More by Sheraton" is new, and near it is a communal space where guests can access their computers, added Madhu.
“The entrance is grander,” said Madhu, who plans to develop partnerships with developers instead of only focusing on corporate clients. “We want to reach out to the LaGuardia Airport project, and the new business coming to the area. There’s the UBS arena that opened.”
Eleonora Greco of Magna Restaurant, a two-time awardee at the meeting in Queens Village on Nov. 10, enjoyed the event.
“I thought it was fantastic,” said Greco. “The people at the event were great and are motivators. They are helping each other out. Small businesses should help each other out.”
Magna Restaurant, located at 35-25 Farrington St. in Flushing, is within the Marco Hotel, which can be found at 137-07 Northern Blvd. The restaurant will have a holiday menu, says Greco.
“We have special pre-fixed menus,” said Greco. “There will be an appetizer of grilled fresh calamari served with baby arugula, grape tomatoes and lemon with extra virgin olive oil.”
The pasta special is pumpkin-stuffed ravioli with sage and brown butter sauce, added Greco. The menu also includes a chicken stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach cooked with Marsala wine sauce.
