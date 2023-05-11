For Mayor Adams, the opening of a new Forest Hills bakery last week let him plug his administration’s programs to help small businesses.
For Leidy Cardona, proprietor of Leidylicious Cakes at 110-66 Queens Blvd., it was much, much more.
“I just want to tell you a little bit of my story,” Cardona said. “Leidylicious is a realization of a dream I had since I started baking at 9 years old. And opening these doors, these new doors, surrounded by friends, family, Mayor Adams and the Department of Small Business makes it even sweeter.”
Sweeter still was the vegan cake with fresh strawberries that Cardona served up to the mayor, Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and other dignitaries present. The full press conference can be viewed on youtube at bit.ly/3NVcR6m.
“I think nothing is more part of our American experience than having someone open a small business based on their observations and based on what they believe the city needs,” Adams said.
He then went on to credit Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer with laying the groundwork for New York BEST — short for the Business Express Service Team — and Small Business Services Commissioner Kevin Kim and his staff for carrying the plans out.
Adams and Kim said the result has been expedited permitting, updating or elimination of some outdated regulations and ways to avoid costly fines. Kim said there is dedicated outreach in all five boroughs.
“[W]e go to meet small business owners where they are because they all can’t come down to One Liberty Plaza for our services,” Kim said. “... We have helped 2,200 businesses, unique businesses in the past year save over $22 million in fines and violations just by the work of our SBS NYC BEST team.”
“[Because] every dollar we take away from a business, it impacts on their ability to hire, their ability to expand their businesses,” Adams said. “And we don’t want to do that. And I think that at the final analysis, we need to start displaying how much we’ve saved in fines to allow these dreams to come true. And so congratulations. I’m so excited for you and your ability to open your business and we are pleased to be here at the opening of Leidylicious Cakes. Now how could you not buy something with a name like that, Leidylicious?”
“I saw this new bakery was opening up and I was going to come in and visit myself,” Schulman said, wanting to support a community business. “But you beat me to it, Mr. Mayor.”
Richards said the impact is tangible.
“That’s $22 million that’s going to wages for our workers,” he said. “That’s $22 million that will help keep the lights on and the doors open because now more than ever, we need to be supporting our small businesses. We need to make offerings hands up, not coming to them with our hands out to squeeze even more money out of them.”
And the cake passed muster with the chief executive.
“Oh, man I love New York,” Adams said. “Come buy some cake!”
