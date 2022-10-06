A new bill passed unanimously by the City Council could help streamline the complicated process of opening and operating a small business in the city.
Introduction 116-A, sponsored by Councilmember Julie Menin (D-Manhattan), would require the Department of Small Business Services to create an online portal that would include all permit and license applications and any other related information into a “one-stop shop” in ten different languages.
“It takes at least 13 different city agencies to open a small business and that is way too many,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, which worked closely with the councilmember on the legislation.
“The rest of the world is not going to wait around for New York to get its act together,” he said, adding that it is a great “shot in the arm” and will “level the playing field” for the small business community.
Many of the agencies, including the Departments of Health, Buildings, Environmental Protection, Consumer and Worker Protection and the FDNY, are warranted, Grech said, but there should be a way for businesses to go to one source to manage it all.
“This overly complex regulatory maze creates confusion and red tape that results in delays and uncertainty costing time, money and headaches for small business owners,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, in a statement.
He commended Menin, who previously owned a restaurant, for introducing the legislation, and called on Mayor Adams to sign it into law. Streamlining business procedures in such a way has been a stated goal of Adams’ since he took office. An interagency task force to do so was announced in May.
“Small business owners and entrepreneurs don’t have the time to take days off to figure out the logistics of being in compliance, nor should they have to,” Menin said in a prepared statement.
“We lost so many small businesses during the pandemic and a one-stop shop small business portal provides the necessary support that our small businesses need to survive and thrive.”
The online portal would also allow business owners to track the status of their permit and license applications and business owners could settle or pay outstanding balances on violations.
It would also require a survey of small businesses every three years to determine how the online portal is working effectively and what improvements could be made.
If the bill becomes law, the portal would have to be up and running by November 2023 and every year after, the SBS commissioner would be required to consult with the commissioners of several different agencies to review the one-stop shop’s efficiency and effectiveness in facilitating assistance to small businesses, consider other additions that may be included in it, and implement updates and modifications.
