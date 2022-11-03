Small businesses in New York can secure up to $25,000 in tax credits to help cover the cost of safety measures taken during the Covid-19 pandemic under a new state program.
Any business with 100 or fewer employees and gross annual income of less than $2.5 million, which spent at least $2,000 on qualifying expenses over the last 22 months, is eligible for the $250 million COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program. The businesses can get tax credits on half of their spending up to $50,000.
A range of expenses incurred since Jan. 1, 2021 qualify. Some are the costs of:
• supplies to disinfect and/or protect against Covid-19 transmission;
• restocking of perishable goods to replace those lost during the pandemic;
• physical barriers and sneeze guards;
• hand sanitizer stations;
• materials required to define and/or protect space such as barriers;
• software for online payment to enable delivery or contactless purchases; and
• materials allowing more outdoor activity, such as heat lamps, lighting and materials related to outdoor space expansions.
To learn more, visit on.ny.gov/3UfvnX4.
“If you think your business may be eligible for assistance, we encourage you to consider compiling proof of expenses for costs already incurred and keep receipts for any qualifying expenses incurred between now and December 31, 2022,” the Empire State Development agency, which is administering the program, says online.
Questions may be emailed to ESD at covid19capitalcosttaxcredit@esd.ny.gov.
