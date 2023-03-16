Police want the public’s help in nabbing four robbers with biases, and last Wednesday released photos of the men from the day they attacked their victim, Feb. 17.
Their target, 47, was on a 7 train at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside at about 10:20 p.m. when the men approached, making antigay and anti-Hispanic remarks, police said. They pushed, kicked, punched and attempted to stab him. They grabbed for his wallet but only got his cell phone before running off the train to destinations unknown. The victim was treated for lacerations at an area hospital, which was not named.
The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack. The individuals being sought are all males 25 to 35 years old, with a light-medium complexion. Police noted the following about them:
One had glasses and a beard and was last seen wearing white sneakers and a blue coat.
Another had a goatee and was last seen wearing a gray coat and gray pants.
One was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and gray dress pants.
One had long hair and was last seen wearing a tan coat and a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
Out of the 607 confirmed hate crimes police recorded in 2022, 73 were committed against gay men and 16 against Hispanics, according to online city records. Twelve of the 607 cases were robberies.
