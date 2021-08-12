In early April state lawmakers approved a rent relief program aimed at helping tens of thousands of New Yorkers, both tenants and landlords, to prevent renters who fell behind during the pandemic from avoiding eviction and massive debt.
The state allotted $2.6 billion — the majority of which comes from federal pandemic relief packages — for the program to be disbursed by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, an agency that has come under scrutiny for delays in getting the funding out to landlords.
Part of that funding for the project, named the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, went toward outreach efforts through community-based organizations, like Chhaya CDC, a Queens-based group that advocates for South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities. In addition to the agency’s drawn-out progress in getting out the funding, advocates have said that persistent technical glitches have held up the tenant side of the application process as well.
Rima Begum, a Chhaya housing organizer who has been providing application assistance, told the Chronicle that major problems with the communities she’s serving stem from language access and the lack of a function that would allow applicants to save their progress — a flaw the OTDA said Tuesday that it had fixed, but only after over 150,000 applications had already come in.
Begum said that the save function is crucial for immigrant communities facing application translation difficulties, who often don’t have all the correct documentation on the first attempt to fill out the application. That design flaw added to the frustration of persistent website crashes during the peak hours of activity, Begum said. The obstacles have held up tenants in their mad dash to get their applications in and ease their anxiety over being evicted.
At the behest of advocates like Chhaya, the Legislature designed the program so those who are still awaiting an agency response or funding cannot be legally evicted. At a state Assembly hearing over concerns with ERAP on Tuesday, Ellen Davidson, a Legal Aid staffer, testified that in New York City, where the right to legal counsel in housing court is guaranteed, the program’s eviction rule should successfully hold up in practice.
But for those caught in application pitfalls, the struggle continues. Nearly three months after the online application went live, Chhaya received its first response from the OTDA on Tuesday out of 87 completed ERAP applications for tenants and two for landlords.
Another 125 of the 212 applicants that the advocates have begun to assist with need to finish their ERAP applications.
Assembymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) pointed out in the hearing that OTDA’s use of Google Translate in the multilingual materials on the website does not provide an accurate translation.
Applications are available online in nine languages: English, Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Haitian-Creole, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish, but the site’s FAQs, which contained critical directions to filling out the application, were not properly translated. OTDA Commissioner Michael Hein responded that the materials have recently been correctly translated into those languages.
But the lags in the OTDA could result in much bigger systemic problems for the agency, the hearing revealed.
As of Monday ERAP said it had paid out nearly $100 million to landlords on behalf of about 7,000 households — a small portion of the 158,000 applications the state has received. Federal guidelines dictate that states will have some of their rent assistance funding clawed back if they do not administer 65 percent of the money by Sept. 30.
“I don’t know how in God’s name you’re going to get there,” said Assemblymember Michael Lawler (D-Rockland County).
“We are very confident that we will be there,” Hein responded.
