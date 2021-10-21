Very few likely are surprised that the man who founded the Guardian Angels back in 1979 has made tackling escalating violent crime a centerpiece of his mayoral campaign in 2021.
Curtis Sliwa, the longtime law-and-order community activist and radio talk show host, is running on the Republican and Independent Party lines on Nov. 2.
Sliwa is running on restoring all budget cuts to the NYPD. He is calling for the re-establishment of anti-crime units that specialized in gun arrests. He also wants to increase police presence in the subways and in New York City Housing Authority complexes.
Specifically relating to safety in the subways, he advocates dedicating officers to deal with fare-beaters; and removing the homeless and mentally ill to appropriate facilities for assistance.
Like many, including former candidate Bill de Blasio, Sliwa is calling for property tax reform, including a 2 percent annual cap. His campaign website states that reforms will tie into his housing plan for low- and middle-income residents. His housing plan calls on the city and state to revamp their zoning regulations to foster the development of more middle- and low-income housing.
On education Sliwa’s campaign calls for expanding gifted and talented opportunities. He also favors expanding vocational and technical education, increasing the number of charter schools and more school choice for parents.
His plan for homelessness centers on housing with on-site support services. He says safety and security at shelters must be improved in order to make them a more attractive option for those people living on the streets.
A noted animal lover, Sliwa also wants to end “kill” shelters and provide funding to encourage spaying and neutering of pets.
Sliwa’s plans to reform NYCHA conditions incude requiring superintendents to live on the property and maintenance workers to be on call for emergency repairs, as they are in private apartment complexes.
His multipronged program for small businesses would streamline the business permit and licensing process, including a 60-day deadline for issuing a determination on the applications. He also wants to set up a loan program offering amounts between $300 and $45,000 to help entrepreneurs in lower- and middle-income neighborhoods get off the ground. He also wants to create an Entrepreneurs and Small Business Council to advise him on policy.
Sliwa has promised a program that will provide working families with up to $2,000 for things such as childcare and tutoring expenses, money he said would be reallocated from the Department of Education’s administration budget lines.
He also wants to create a sales tax holiday for certain back-to-school supplies, clothing and electronics that would be in place in August and early September.
Citing major storms in recent months, Sliwa is proposing a resiliency plan that would include expanding the capacity and improving the maintenance of the city’s drainage systems; offer building owners tax credits to build or retrofit structures to ensure that they are flood- and stormproof; establish an early warning system to go into effect when the magnitude of a major storm becomes clear; and invest in major infrastructure such as levees, bulkheads, seawalls and storm surge protection in floodprone areas.
Sliwa also is proposing to reduce tax exemptions for real estate owned by wealthy private universities such as Columbia and New York University, which his campaign says could mean more than $480 million.
Sliwa also believes the city, seeking to retain its place on the cutting edge of business and finance, should begin embracing cryptocurrency.
