Another budget compromise was eked out last week and, this time, gave an answer on the future of charter school expansion in New York City.
Fourteen “zombie” charters in New York City are set to be revived, an extremely scaled-back version of a proposal made in Gov. Hochul’s executive budget.
The 14 licenses are the city’s share of 22 total statewide charter licenses that had been granted for schools that are no longer in operation or never opened.
As part of the tentative deal, the state will also pay for the charters’ rent, state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), who chairs the Senate’s New York City Education Committee, said last Thursday.
Until now, the city has had to foot that bill, making it more cost-effective to co-locate charters in existing school buildings, a controversial practice that has drawn protest, in Southeast Queens most recently. The new law will allow the charters to claim their own space.
Where exactly they will go is not known but, per the agreement, they can’t go in “overly saturated” districts, primarily District 5 in Harlem, where more than half of the public school students already attend a charter school.
Liu said it’s a win.
“It’s a solid agreement that, importantly, first and foremost, preserves the balance between some desire for charters and the need for New York City to keep open its public schools,” he told the Chronicle.
Some argue that charters take resources away from traditional public schools.
“Hence no lifting or increasing the charter school cap,” Liu added. In a statement, he also said he hopes to see charter reassignments go to minority-led operators, and also that additional transparency and accountability measures for charters are impending.
Originally, the governor’s executive budget proposed lifting the city’s regional charter school cap — but not the statewide one — which would have opened up 85 slots. Part of that plan was to also reissue the 22 zombie charters.
That resulted in pushback, leading to a proposal to only revive the zombies.
That, too, was scaled back to the latest deal.
James Merriman, CEO of the New York City Charter School Center, said that the agreement to open charters in the city over the next few years is a “win for families and their children.”
“This victory would not be possible without Governor Hochul, who has been a stalwart supporter of public schools and a friend to students,” Merriman said in a statement provided to the Chronicle. “She stood tough and fought hard to do the right thing. She understands that having both a strong and growing charter sector makes all of our public schools stronger and better able to meet the complex needs of our students and families.”
Leaders, including many of color, have been “on hold” in their efforts to open innovative schools for years, he continued, and will now be able to open 14 new doors.
Not everyone is thrilled, however, including charter champions and opponents.
Success Academy CEO Eva Moskowitz slammed the news in a statement, saying the governor’s efforts to increase educational opportunity was “thwarted by Albany politics.”
“A ‘deal’ of only 14 charters that discriminates against families in certain neighborhoods is a travesty for poor kids and families of color,” Moskowitz said.
She continued, “After decades of spending more than any other state in the country, New York’s student achievement ranks in the bottom 10% of states in math nationally, and the bottom third in reading. The victims of this educational neglect are low-income Black and Brown children, and Albany has bargained away their access to high-quality schools. This discrimination must stop.”
On the other side of the debate is the city’s teachers union, the United Federation of Teachers.
“The Senate and the Assembly did the right thing by rejecting the governor’s plan to lift the New York charter cap,” the UFT said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, the governor listened to the demands of a handful of billionaires and revived 14 zombie charters for New York City — even though New York City has nearly 40,000 unused charter seats. Now it’s time for the governor to listen to New York parents who want accountability and transparency from the charter sector and an end to loopholes that benefit corporate charters at the expense of our public schools.”
Charter schools were among the many watched policies in the overdue, $229 billion budget, including housing, minimum wage, transportation, bail reform and illegal cannabis sales.
Lawmakers introduced the bill, known as the “Big Ugly” in Albany, packed with the various measures on Monday night.
“The vast majority of items were negotiated and agreed upon very quickly,” Liu said last week. “Some bigger issues, charter schools being one of them, took more time. But ... at the same time that the charter school agreement was being hammered out, other issues were being concurrently negotiated as well. And there are still a few issues remaining to be resolved.”
Earlier in the week, Hochul addressed the charter hang-up with reporters.
“I’m trying hard to overcome the objections, but this is a very challenging issue because of the emotions on both sides of the debate,” she said.
