Though the borough was hit with as much as 11.2 inches of snow during last weekend’s “bomb cyclone,” the National Weather Service said, northeastern Queens managed to find a silver lining.
Two- and four-legged residents alike took to Kissena Park for some sledding and classic winter fun, as seen above.
While taking a walk in the park early Sunday evening, freelance Queens photographer Walter Karling stumbled upon a number of sled-riders, who had set up shop on the hill south of Kissena Lake and east of the Great War Memorial Knoll. He estimated there were 35 people coasting down the hill.
“Seems like the dogs were having as much fun, if not more so, than the kids!” Karling wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
— Sophie Krichevsky
