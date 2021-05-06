NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos was killed on the job by an alleged drunk driver last week, leaving behind his wife and two young children. In the midst of their reeling, they won’t have to worry about paying their mortgage bills, thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
“Officer Tsakos was one of our city’s heroes who went to work to keep us and our city safe and he did not make it home to his wife and children. A family went to bed and woke up to the unimaginable news that they would never see their husband and father again,” CEO Frank Siller said in a statement after revealing the foundation would pay off the East Northport, LI home’s mortgage.
Tsakos’ April 27 death sent shock waves through the department. The 43-year-old cop had been directing 2 a.m. traffic from the scene of an earlier fatal car crash on the Long Island Expressway’s Clearview Expressway exit when Jessica Beauvais — who had a suspended license — came speeding along, police said. She swerved to avoid other cars and collided with Tsakos, who was standing next to his marked vehicle, but had turned to run for his life as her vehicle approached.
Tsakos was hit head on and thrown into the air. Beauvais attempted to flee the scene, but was surrounded by police about a mile away, the police said. She tried to escape again by putting the car in reverse but rammed into the police vehicle behind her twice before coming to a final stop and being apprehended.
Beauvais, whose blood alcohol content was recorded as nearly twice the legal limit, faces 13 charges, including vehicular manslaughter, drunk driving, colliding with an emergency vehicle and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and up to 15 years in prison. Her indictment will be unsealed on May 12.
Hours before the crash, Beauvais posted a two-hour podcast episode on Facebook where she said cops deserved to die as she drank from tiny red plastic cups.
The mortgage gift is not the only gesture made to the Tsakos family in the wake of the tragedy. A motorcade of NYPD motorcycles and squad cars escorted the fallen officer’s body from the city Medical Examiner’s Office to his family on Long Island April 29, and the East Farmingdale Volunteer Fire Company and Melville Volunteer Fire Department erected a flag arch on the Pinelawn Road overpass of the LIE.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea posthumously promoted Officer Tsakos to detective first grade. He visited Highway Unit 3 to offer condolences to Tsakos’ co-workers.
Tsakos was laid to rest in Suffolk County May 4. Immediately following the funeral, Mayor de Blasio announced his support for the Crash Victims Rights and Safety Act. The state legislative package would lower the blood alcohol concentration limit for driving while intoxicated from .08 percent to .05 percent, allow the city to operate speed safety cameras 24/7, require instruction in pedestrian and bicyclist safety as part of drivers’ pre-licensing courses and more.
“Officer Anastasios Tsakos should be home today with his wife and his two beautiful children. Instead, yet another life has been taken by a reckless driver. This cannot continue. We must pursue fundamental changes,” de Blasio said in a statement.
