There was not a dry eye at Calvary Baptist Church in Jamaica last Friday when the sister of a 10-year-old boy slain by a police officer in the 1970s was presented with a posthumous diploma from the current principal of PS 40, the school he attended as a fourth-grader before he died 50 years ago.
“The New York City Department of Education and the Samuel Huntington School PS 40 Queens certify that Clifford Glover has successfully completed the requirements for graduation,” said PS 40 Principal Alison Branker to the boy’s sister, Darlene Armstead, 56, who broke down in tears, but found the strength to thank the Rev. Herbert Daughtry, and his wife, Karen Daughtry of The House of the Lord Church in Brooklyn for always being there for her family and keeping her brother’s story alive.
Together, the Armstead family and the Daughtrys were able to commemorate Cliffie on the anniversary of his death, April 28, with a street co-naming a few blocks away on the corner of 112th Road and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard (previously New York Boulevard) to Clifford Glover Road.
Armstead told the Queens Chronicle that her dad, Add Armstead — now deceased —was showing his stepson, Clifford “Cliffie” Glover, his trade where he would clear out a junkyard and fix some cars.
On that fateful day in 1973, Officer Thomas Shea accused Armstead’s father and brother, who was 5 feet tall and less than 100 pounds, of fitting the description of two cab robbers.
Nervous, the boy and his stepfather ran from Shea. Clifford died after being shot in the back by the officer. Armstead’s dad was accused of having a gun, hence the shooting, but the weapon never materialized despite NYPD investigators scouring through streets and sewers and getting warrants to search the homes of relatives of the 10-year-old.
A murder trial eventually ensued for Shea, the first for an officer in 50 years, but he was acquitted. Despite being fired after several protests that shut down Jamaica, things were never the same in Queens, according to Todd Feurtado, president of King of Kings, an antigang nonprofit.
“This father was doing his due diligence of training his son to be someone,” said Feurtado, 12 at the time of the shooting. “Someone who didn’t look like him took his life ... What it did to our community caused a tsunami of emotions.”
Clifford, considered the youngest victim shot by a cop, was not the first child killed by a police officer, according to Feurtado. However, he said, it was the first time people in the predominantly Black sections of Queens started to fear the police. In the past, such shootings were something that happened in Harlem or on Staten Island.
“Something happened in Southeast Queens that we never experienced, racism at an all-time high,” Feurtado added. “We heard about it, even when there were three or four channels back then, and these streets were torn apart.”
Lance Feurtado, Todd’s older brother and the executive director of King of Kings, said in 1973 he was 13.
“Are we next?” said the older Feurtado brother, who said the outrage over the shooting led him and his brother to getting deeper into a street crew that made them feel safe and protected. “We were kids — are we next?”
Rev. Daughtry, a friend of the Armsteads and the founding chairman of the National Black United Front, a left-leaning Pan-African Christian organization, said he came to know the family because he would visit loved ones of children killed by the police throughout the city over the years.
“We learn from the past, we prepare ourselves for the present and also for the future,” Daughtry said. “The decisions I make in the present are for informing the future.”
He and Mayor Adams both recaled how when the reverend met the future mayor as a young man, he advised him to become a police officer, which Adams thought was crazy. But he did join the force, becoming a captain.
Adams said he was introduced to the Civil Rights movement via Daughtry’s work to help Black families and uplift the community.
“Sometimes we think about when the bullet hits the body that it stops traveling, but we don’t really give an analysis of the incident,” said Adams, who remembered the Shea verdict. “We were at the 40 Projects playing Little League softball games. It was the first time Black players were bused out to play the white kids in Long Island.”
The game was supposed to be a time of racial unity, but with Shea’s acquittal on June 12, 1974, 100 people grabbed bats and swarmed the field to hit the white kids.
“The goal was to have these games to bridge these ethnic divides,” Adams added. “It completely disrupted the desire of the cultures to start these young people to plant the seeds at a young age to see the world differently. Those relationships never materialized. The bullet may have stopped his physical path ... but it ripped apart the anatomy of the future of young children like me.”
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), a classmate of the mayor, also recalled the shooting.
“We are taking another step forward to ensure that Clifford’s name and story are forever etched in the history of New York City,” the speaker said. “Clifford was just 10 years old when he was murdered. Growing up in nearby Hollis, I remembered that day very clearly ... We felt the outrage and the heartbreak of the students of PS 40, wondering too, will we be next?”
The scourge of gun violence and police brutality is something that people must continue to talk about, Adams said as she looked at Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, 43, of Staten Island, who died after being put in a chokehold by police over selling loose cigarettes in 2014.
“Accountability is essential to public safety and trust,” Adams said.
Carr told the Chronicle it was a tragedy to listen to how Clifford died.
“A little white kid wouldn’t have been ran down like that,” Carr said. “It’s just deja vu all the time. It doesn’t matter the age. They are killing them young, middle-aged, old. It doesn’t even matter.”
During the ceremony, Arlene Armstead, 29, Darlene’s daughter, read the poem “Power” by Audre Lorde, which the poet published in 1978 in response to the death of Clifford.
“A policeman who shot down a ten year old in Queens stood over the boy with his cop shoes in childish blood,” read the younger Armstead. “I have not been able to touch the destruction within me. But unless I learn to use the difference between poetry and rhetoric, my power too will run corrupt as poisonous mold.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.