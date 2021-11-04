A few weeks into the school year, Elissa Brinn received a message from her daughter’s school that they had not yet found a speech therapist for her. It was not until recently that her daughter was able to start receiving her speech therapy again.
But a few weeks ago, she received another notice informing her that social-emotional testing would begin on students unless parents opted out and they had just about a week to do so, by writing a letter.
“While IEPs were not being met in a timely fashion, the Department of Education was forging ahead with this unnecessary time of evaluation,” the Central Queens mom said.
New York City schools are rolling out the new program this month to assess students social and emotional skills following the past two years of disruptions.
The DESSA screener, short for the Devereux Student Strengths Assessment, aims to collect data on student in order to provide targeted support for the different needs.
But parents are unclear on the way the screener is administered, how the data will be used, where it will go and if teachers are equipped to provide evaluations.
“It was very easy for me to make the decision to opt my children out,” Brinn said, of her elementary- and middle-school-aged children in District 28.
Her first issue with the program was in how it was presented to parents.
“I feel like the DOE made it more difficult for parents who may have questions about this by phrasing it as a decision to opt out as opposed to opt in,” she said.
To opt out, one of the schools told parents to send a letter, which Brinn also felt made the process more difficult. She sent an emails, instead, and was able to keep her two children out of the new program.
She also wishes parents had been sent a sample questionnaire first.
The assessment will be completed through an online screener of 40 questions about each student and the student’s decision making skills, self awareness and personal responsibility, Chalkbeat reported.
According to the RAND Education and Labor research organization, DESSA assesses eight social and emotional competencies and is intended to help educators plan instruction, document students’ strengths and needs, inform progress monitoring and evaluate program outcomes.
Brinn recognizes that some students are depressed and in need of emotional support but she questions the DOE’s sudden interest in their well-being following what she saw as insufficient school closing and reopening plans last year.
It bothers her that more parent associations are not talking about the issue and that outreach has not been provided.
“I’m curious, like who’s looking out for students and their families in connection with this?” Brinn said.
She feels that someone can be a great teacher but may not have the skillset to administer such assessments.
The United Federation of Teachers recently came to an agreement with the DOE to allow teachers time during their regular workday to complete the DESSA assessment.
“While we all agree about the importance of supporting our students’ social-emotional well-being, we don’t agree with the DOE’s choice of such a time-consuming screener — especially in a year where we are already spread so thin,” the union said in an email to teachers.
“While we are glad that we were able to carve out time to get this work done, it shouldn’t have been necessary. The adoption of this tool once again shows the DOE’s disconnect with what’s happening in our schools and classrooms this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.