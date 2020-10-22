St. John’s University is asking Queens families with children 11 to 17 years old to participate in an anonymous study on the impact COVID-19 has had on them. Entitled “Children’s Reactions to COVID-19,” the study asks participants to complete a set of surveys about the experiences, feelings and behaviors they and their children have experienced during the pandemic.
The surveys are done online and should take about 20 minutes to complete, according to SJU. Each adult and child who participates will receive a $10 e-gift card upon completing the surveys.
The questionnaire is posted online in English at bit.ly/31pVcub. It is also available in Spanish, Bengali, Haitian Creole, Korean, Russian and Chinese, thanks to funding provided by the office of acting Borough President Sharon Lee.
The researchers will not collect any identifying information, SJU says, and any that is found in the data will be deleted.
For more information, one may contact Dr. Elissa Brown of SJU’s Psychology Department, the study’s lead investigator, at browne@stjohns.edu.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
