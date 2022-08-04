Jazz and classical tunes from the Queens Symphony Orchestra floated over the Great Lawn at St. John’s University as hundreds enjoyed the return of the 22nd annual Summer Concert last Thursday.
The show was postponed for the last two years due to the pandemic.
“We are so happy to be back. We missed everyone,” said Maestro Martin Majkut, a native of Slovakia and leader of the orchestra since 2017.
“This brings back memories of all the past years in which we enjoyed some of the best music in the borough by the Queens Symphony Orchestra,” said Joseph Sciame, the university’s vice president for community relations.
Among the orchestra’s setlist was “Prayer for Ukraine,” a non-jazz work by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.
