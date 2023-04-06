The news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment and arraignment for his role in allegedly concealing hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign captured public attention and sparked widespread discourse this week in a way rivaled perhaps only by Trump himself throughout his four years in office.
Neither Queens College nor St. John’s University — both within spitting distance of Trump’s childhood homein Jamaica Estates — were immune to that chatter, as the Chronicle witnessed firsthand on Tuesday morning, hours before the former president headed to the courthouse in Manhattan to hear his charges and plead not guilty.
Ibraham Khan, a history major at Queens College, said that when his political science class discussed the matter this week, “You could clearly tell there was two sides.”
While he said some of his classmates thought it was little more than a “political demonstration,” Khan was concerned about how that sentiment might galvanize Trump supporters.
“I feel like [the arraignment] is adding more fuel to the fire,” he said. “It’s making someone a martyr.”
Khan was not alone in that.
“It’s really weird, because I would like to think that it would weaken his campaign,” said Dan Gunduz, who studies homeland security at St. John’s. “But also, it seems like everything that goes against Trump and the more people that try to scrutinize him, the more his followers gain strength in numbers, which is kind of oxymoronic.” He added that Democrats’ unwavering pursuit of Trump, in his view, “might backfire.”
St. John’s Law student Panos Xenakis did not disagree. “I feel like on both sides, it’s mostly just a partisan affair,” he said. “So what will come out of it? I don’t exactly know. I think if anything, it will just ensure that Trump gets the Republican nomination, which isn’t good for anyone.”
Asked for his thoughts on the arraignment while sitting with his friend and fellow St. John’s English major Eleni Likokas in the Marillac Hall Food Court, Daniel Alessandro said bluntly, “I think it’s deserved.”
“I’m kind of excited, but also scared to see how it’s going to go,” Likokas said. She added that it elicited thoughts of Jan. 6, 2021.
Alessandro did not think those events would be repeated. “If it did happen again ... I think it’d get contained quicker,” he said.
Not all students were up to date on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe; on both campuses, several students said they did not know of the scheduled arraignment. Asked for her take, Susan Impellizzieri, a family consumer sciences student at Queens College, said, “I didn’t know that, but I don’t like him, so...”
More than one student at St. John’s noted that Trump’s arrival at LaGuardia Airport Monday had caused traffic during their commutes.
Others, like St. John’s Law student Sadie Flannery, were a bit hazy on the details, in part because this is one of several investigations into alleged Trump wrongdoing in recent years.
“I just keep reading The Times,” she said. Still, she added, “I appreciate the fact that former presidents can still be held responsible for crimes committed in the past.”
Still, some students seemed consumed by Trump’s latest brush with the law. St. John’s students Ashley Pina, Kaylin Clarke and Fotou Sohna traded different memes and deepfake images of Trump circulating online while taking a quick study break. But their thoughts on the matter extended far beyond the laughs as the group debated whether the controversy would propel Trump to the Republican nomination in 2024. (The consensus was that yes, it would.)
Some, like Gunduz, were skeptical of whether the Stormy Daniels case is worth pursuing, as opposed to one of Trump’s other potential crimes.
“I feel like taxpayer dollars would be better used towards going after him instigating Jan. 6,” he said. “I don’t really care if ... he paid a woman hush money to not tell anyone that they slept together. Like, is that as important as the insurrection? In my opinion, no.” He conceded, however, that a potential link to campaign finance violations, as Bragg’s office has reportedly been reviewing, was worthy.
But Danielle Collins, a physics student at Queens College, thought that comparing crimes was not productive.
“A crime is a crime,” she said. “If you can get him on one, it’s going to open the doors to everything else, he can be held accountable for a lot of the actions that were done before.”
That notion of accountability was one virtually every student mentioned, regardless of how familiar they were with the case.
“We see someone who’s very rich, very powerful who has sort of avoided the law — he’s finally not above the law,” St. John’s student Daniel Rubinov said.
Fellow Johnnie Evan Bunting agreed. “It’s interesting that someone with a lot of money is being held accountable,” he said. “I think in the United States, oftentimes, people with a lot of money or power are sort of excused.”
And yet, for all the talk about accountability, few if any students seemed to think Trump would ultimately be convicted.
“Honestly, I have no faith in our justice system,” Pina said.
Clarke agreed. “I don’t really think he’s going to go to jail,” she said. “I think he’s going to get off like how a lot of wealthy people do.”
“I feel like he’s not going to be convicted,” Alessandro said.
“I don’t know if there’s enough to convict him,” Likokas said, “I feel like there are other cases they could revisit if he doesn’t get convicted for this one.”
