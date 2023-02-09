With the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine rapidly approaching, Michael Sampson, a professor of education specialties at St. John’s University, has been doing some reflecting.
“It’s a lot of frustration, because it shouldn’t be going one year later,” he told the Chronicle.
A year ago, Sampson had been teaching English to Ukrainian students in Dnipro as part of his research on language learning when he and 27 other Fulbright scholars in Ukraine were ordered to leave the country ahead of the invasion.
“We were given a choice: We could either quit our Fulbright — resign it and go home — or we could go to Warsaw and work with the refugees.” All 28 of them chose the latter.
For Sampson, the decision to stay in the region was somewhat personal; not only is his wife’s family from Ukraine, but he had built bonds with his colleagues there.
“You know these people intimately, because you’re working with faculty ... they bring you all the classes, and you talk to all the professors and the students and so forth — you develop close relationships,” he explained.
For 90 days, Sampson and his peers helped shepherd refugees across the Ukrainian border and help them find places to spend the night. At best, that was a private apartment, but more often, Sampson said, it was a cot in a gym.
As a result of his work in Warsaw and in Ukraine, Sampson and his wife, Olena Kharchenko, wrote a children’s book, “The Story of Ukraine: An Anthem of Glory and Freedom.” The book aims to educate kids about Ukrainian culture, history and the fight for independence, all through the lens of the Ukrainian national anthem.
Sampson was inspired to write the book even before he and his peers were evacuated. During a demonstration outside the Russian embassy shortly before the invasion, he heard protesters singing the national anthem. “It’s a beautiful song — I couldn’t understand the words because I only know some Ukrainian,” he recalled. “I picked it up, and I thought that would make a great book.”
Since returning to the United States last summer, Sampson has continued to educate the public about Ukrainian history as the war continues, both through numerous speaking engagements and promoting the book, some of the proceeds of which will go toward supporting Ukraine.
“We have to help Americans understand that it’s more than just Ukraine — this is a battle against democracy,” he said.
Sampson has been able to keep in touch with some of those he helped escape Ukraine. Though some, he said, have headed to Germany, England and the Czech Republic, others headed back to Ukraine when things were calmer last fall.
But the tide is changing quickly. Sampson noted that one of his colleagues at Dnipro National University lived in the apartment complex bombed by the Russian army last month; she and her son were out at the time and therefore survived.
Though he plans on heading back to Ukraine in March, Sampson is concerned about the possibility of a massive attack come Feb. 24, the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.
“We’re just praying that they can hold out,” he said of the Ukrainians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.