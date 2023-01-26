Calling all Queens Public Library employees, past and present!
St. John’s University Library Science and History students enrolled in LIS 253/HIS 404 - Oral History are teaming up with the Queens Memory Project this semester as they conduct an oral history on the Queens Public Library.
Students are seeking to speak with current and former library employees of all positions about their time with the QPL. Interviews will be conducted virtually or via phone.
To participate in the project, contact Associate Professor of History Kristin M. Szylvian at (718) 990-5239 or szylviak@stjohns.edu. Leave your mark on history today!
