Three Queens school districts have been chosen to receive grant money from the federally funded Magnet Schools Assistance Program, which will award nearly $15 million to districts over the course of five years.
“It brings tremendous value and resources into our district and allows us to think way outside the box,” said District 28 Superintendent Tammy Pate.
The district applied together with District 29 for PS 182, PS 312, MS 72 and MS 332 and PS 135, the latter of which is in D29, to be named magnet schools. In District 27, MS 64 entered as part of an application with neighboring Brooklyn District 19. They received the news last month.
The U.S. Department of Education’s magnet programs aim to “develop and revitalize magnet schools with academically challenging and innovative instructional approaches designed to bring together students from different social, economic, ethnic, and racial backgrounds” and include professional development.
Academic experiences are enriched by school trips, additional supplies, partnerships and arts-in-residency programs, according to the city magnet school’s website.
The $15 million gets distributed proportionately to the schools included in the applications based on their size but there is not much discrepancy, explained Pate.
For her district’s part in the application, it was a group effort, she said. During principal conferences, they explored themes and drafted proposals. Support came from Brendan Mims, who is now a superintendent in Brooklyn but was named a magnet school principal when he was at MS 358 in Jamaica Hills, and from Principal Tanya Bates Howell of PS 349, also in Jamaica Hills, a previous magnet grantee.
The schools develop a theme to base programming around, including in STEM, career development, leadership skills and language immersion.
In District 28 and 29’s application, it states the following themes: Discovery and Applied Learning for PS 182; Innovative Leadership and Civic Activism for PS 312; Multimedia and Performing Arts for MS 72; Leadership and Exploration for MS 332 and Exploration through the Arts for PS 135.
“It really is a gift — money that you don’t have to take from your core budget and that enhances learning and making learning fun, making learning engaging,” said District 29 Superintendent Crystal Bonds.
The magnet program at PS 64 in Ozone Park will be centered around leadership and social justice activism.
“It is really focusing on instruction and investing in teacher training to prepare students to be social justice activists,” said Superintendent David Norment.
“There will be an activism lab where students learn all the nuances of preparing to be activists for their community. Whether it’s through technology, production, skills, strategies to participate and support their community, the idea is young leaders making a change in their community and designing an interdisciplinary approach,” said Norment.
Norment was a principal at PS 140 in Jamaica and received magnet funding for the school back then.
“It really allowed us some flexibility with that additional funding and allowed us to provide some opportunities for students to engage in learning that they may not have received if they if we didn’t have those resources,” he said.
Part of the program, he said, includes having a magnet coordinator within the school and having professional development support for teachers.
“We’re looking forward to next steps, looking forward to partnering with the community, looking forward to student outcomes and student achievement and the performances and the academics, everything,” said Bonds.
“I’m looking forward to hearing from the students about how the programs impacted their learning.”
Funds are expected to hit school budgets soon, said Pate, so that they can begin to make hiring and program development decisions.
And the funds serve a larger purpose for the schools, she said.
“This is also a part of our enrollment strategy in this district. When I came aboard, across the City of New York, we’ve seen a decrease in enrollment. It has not been as bad in District 28 but I believe that if we have strong schools, our families will stay with us, stay within our district, and stay within the New York City Department of Education.”
